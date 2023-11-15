The Role of Imran Khan and PTI in Fair Elections: A Fresh Perspective

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar recently expressed his belief that “fair” elections can still be conducted even without the presence of Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his party leaders who have been imprisoned after the violent riots that occurred on May 9. While Imran Khan remains incarcerated in a graft case, thousands of PTI members who were not involved in unlawful activities will continue to participate in the political process and take part in the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has recently announced that the polls will be held in January of next year, prompting major political parties to prepare for the upcoming elections. Amidst concerns about potential manipulation of the election results by the military establishment, Prime Minister Kakar dismissed such notions as “absolutely absurd”. He reassured the public that the ECP will conduct the vote, emphasizing that the chief election commissioner, appointed by Imran Khan himself, would not act against him.

When questioned about the possibility of recommending the judiciary to overturn Imran Khan’s conviction and allow him to run in the elections, the Prime Minister emphasized that he would not interfere with the decisions made by the judiciary. He emphasized the importance of not using the judiciary as a tool for political ends and ensuring that the law is upheld for all politicians, including Imran Khan, without any personal vendetta.

Addressing the allegations made by the PTI regarding threats to democracy and de facto military rule in Pakistan, PM Kakar labeled these claims as a common part of the country’s political culture. He asserted that his government maintains a smooth and open working relationship with the military, acknowledging the existence of challenges in civil-military relationships but emphasizing the need to gradually improve the performance of civilian institutions rather than weakening the military.

Furthermore, PM Kakar assured that the government would provide various forms of assistance, including financial and security support, for the upcoming elections once the exact date is announced by the ECP.

In response to the Prime Minister’s statement, the PTI issued a strong statement declaring that any elections conducted without the involvement of Imran Khan would be deemed “unacceptable, unlawful, and unconstitutional”. They described PM Kakar’s statement as a manifestation of insensitivity towards the Constitution, democracy, and national interests. The PTI, being the largest political party in Pakistan with Imran Khan as their most popular leader, demanded an immediate explanation from PM Kakar and urged him to dissociate his government from any plans that may harm the party’s integrity.

This fresh perspective sheds light on the ongoing discussion surrounding fair elections in Pakistan and highlights the importance of upholding the rule of law, ensuring political participation for all, and fostering a strong relationship between the military and civilian institutions. Only through a collective effort can the country overcome its challenges and strengthen its democratic processes.

