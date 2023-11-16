Resistance Against Green Policies Across Europe

Europe is currently grappling with a growing resistance to policies aimed at addressing climate change and protecting the environment. This opposition, aptly labeled as the “greenlash,” is causing the region’s green agenda to face significant challenges as severe heatwaves and wildfires continue to rage. While the urgent need for sustainable action becomes clearer than ever, several countries across Europe are pushing back against these initiatives. Here, we highlight some of the countries where the resistance is most pronounced.

ITALY

Italy’s right-wing government, which came into power recently, has been actively opposing various initiatives put forth by the European Union to promote green practices and transition towards a sustainable economy. They argue that the local business sector cannot bear the financial burden of the agreed-upon climate goals. As a result, Italy has called for the dilution of an EU directive focused on improving the energy efficiency of buildings, questioned plans to phase out combustion engine cars, and challenged efforts to reduce industrial emissions. However, it is important to note that Italy continues to pursue other aspects of the green agenda. They have expressed intentions to utilize EU funds to invest in strengthening power and gas grids, making their economy greener, and revamping post-COVID recovery plans.

BRITAIN

In recent years, Britain has lost its status as a global leader in climate action and has fallen short in its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by the mid-century. The country’s climate advisers highlighted this concerning trend in June, citing the government’s approval of new fossil fuel projects as a factor tarnishing their reputation. Additionally, inconsistencies in policy commitments and inadequate investment incentives have hampered progress in wind energy, leading developers to express concerns about investing in Britain. Despite facing criticism, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended his government’s environmental record, claiming that Britain has made better progress in carbon emissions reduction compared to other major countries.

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands has experienced a surge of resistance against the government’s environmental policies, leading to the rise of the BoerBurgerBeweging (Farmer-Citizen Movement) party. The party, formed in 2019 as a response to plans to reduce nitrogen pollution on farms, unexpectedly outperformed the conservative VVD party in regional elections earlier this year. Recent polls indicate that the Farmer-Citizen Movement party is in second place, just behind VVD. If their momentum continues, this could have a significant impact on Dutch policy on nitrogen curbs, potentially creating tension with the EU.

POLAND

Poland, with its conservative stance on environmental policies, has taken resistance against green initiatives to another level. The country has gone as far as suing Brussels, filing complaints with the Court of Justice regarding the EU’s ban on combustion vehicles by 2035, the increase in emissions reduction targets, the reduction of free CO2 permits, and perceived interference in national forest management. Under pressure from mining unions, Poland has also downgraded the status of its energy policy update to a mere “consultation,” thus postponing efforts to reduce reliance on coal.

GERMANY

Germany faced internal conflicts this spring over a law aimed at phasing out oil and gas heating. The ruling coalition was on the verge of collapse as discussions surrounding the bill grew heated. Eventually, compromises were made, resulting in a watered-down version of the original legislation. These debates have fueled the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which denies the role of human activity in climate change. Moreover, resistance to initiatives aimed at reducing the number of cars on the road has led to a decline in support for the Greens in state elections.

As Europe faces mounting challenges in implementing green policies, it becomes crucial to address the concerns and reservations expressed by these countries. Finding common ground and fostering cooperation is vital to overcoming resistance and achieving a sustainable future for all.

FAQs

1. What is the “greenlash”?

The “greenlash” refers to the growing resistance against policies aimed at addressing climate change and protecting the environment.

2. Which countries in Europe are facing significant opposition to green policies?

Some of the countries facing substantial resistance to green policies include Italy, Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Germany.

3. What are some specific examples of resistance to green policies?

Italy’s right-wing government is challenging EU initiatives on energy efficiency, combustion engine phase-out, and industrial emissions reduction. Britain has received criticism for its lack of progress in meeting net-zero targets and approvals of new fossil fuel projects. The Netherlands witnessed a rise in the Farmer-Citizen Movement party, opposing the government’s plans to reduce nitrogen pollution. Poland has taken legal action against the EU on various green policies. Germany has faced conflicts over phasing out oil and gas heating.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)