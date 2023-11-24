European Countries Facing Migration Challenges Implement Border Controls

In response to the increasing influx of legal and illegal migrants, several European Union member states have decided to temporarily re-introduce border controls within the normally free movement Schengen zone. These measures are being implemented as a last resort, as outlined by the Schengen rules, in cases where there are significant threats to internal security or public policy.

Austria has introduced border checks at its boundary with the Czech Republic, which are set to continue until December 6. Additionally, checks on the borders with Slovenia and Hungary have been extended until May 2024. The Austrian government cites pressure on the asylum reception system, concerns about arms trafficking, criminal networks associated with the war in Ukraine, and people smuggling as the reasons for these measures.

Denmark has tightened border control in August, including for arrivals from other Schengen countries, particularly at Copenhagen airport. These checks have been extended until May 2024 on the Danish-German land border and in ports with ferry connections to Germany. The Danish government justifies these measures due to an increase in irregular migration and the perceived risks of terrorism, organized crime, foreign intelligence espionage, and the conflict in Ukraine.

Likewise, Germany announced controls on its land borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland, which are set to remain in effect until December 4. These measures are a response to a surge in immigration and smuggling. Germany has also extended land border checks with Austria until May 2024 due to strains on the asylum reception system, security threats related to terrorism in the Middle East, and the conflict in Ukraine.

Italy has reintroduced police checks at its northeast land border with Slovenia since October 21, suspecting that some migrants using the Balkan route pose terrorism risks. These checks will likely continue until at least December 9, with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi hinting at a possible extension into the following year.

Norway, although not part of the EU but a member of the Schengen arrangement, reinstituted border controls on its ports with ferry connections to the Schengen area on November 12. The government cites threats to its infrastructure and intelligence sources as the reasons for these controls, which are expected to last until May 5, 2024.

Poland has extended temporary controls on its border with Slovakia, specifically targeting illegal entry attempts. This decision comes after the government faced a scandal earlier in the year related to the issuance of visas for cash, leading to accusations of complicity and inadequate checks.

Sweden reinforced checks on its borders in August, empowering border police with additional authority, including body searches and increased use of electronic surveillance. The country also raised its terrorism threat level after receiving threats from Islamist militants in response to Quran burnings. The checks have been extended until May 2024.

France reintroduced controls on its borders with other Schengen members, predominantly due to terrorism threats. These measures are expected to persist until April 30, 2024. Similarly, the Belgian border saw reinforced security measures in October following a fatal attack in Brussels.

Slovakia has decided to maintain temporary controls on its border with Hungary until December 23 to limit illegal arrivals. The government reports a significant increase in the number of migrants arriving illegally in 2023, compared to the previous year.

Slovenia extended border controls with Schengen members to December 9 and plans to reintroduce controls on these borders for a period of six months, starting from December 22. The Slovenian government justifies these measures by citing armed conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa, along with elevated threats from organized crime and terrorism. In October, Slovenian police were deployed to border crossings with Croatia and Hungary.

Additionally, European countries have tightened their borders with non-EU nations. Finland, for instance, has temporarily closed all but one of its eight passenger crossings with Russia. This decision came after an unusually high number of migrants arrived at different border stations within a two-week period. The Finnish government attributes this influx to Moscow, although the Kremlin denies responsibility. At present, no reopening date has been announced.

FAQ

1. Why are European countries implementing border controls?

European countries are implementing border controls in response to an increase in legal and illegal migration, as well as concerns related to security threats, organized crime, terrorism, and conflicts in regions such as Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa.

2. How long will these border controls be in place?

The duration of the border controls varies for each country. Some controls are set to last until December 2023, while others have been extended until 2024. The specific end dates depend on each country’s assessment of the threat levels and the effectiveness of their measures.

3. Are these measures permanent?

No, the implemented border controls are temporary measures taken as a last resort. They are intended to address immediate security and public policy concerns associated with migration. These measures will be continually reviewed and adjusted based on the evolving situation.

4. How do the Schengen rules influence these border controls?

The Schengen rules are designed to allow member states to temporarily reintroduce border controls within the normally free movement zone under exceptional circumstances. These circumstances include serious threats to internal security or public policy. The decision to implement border controls requires justification and evaluation by the respective countries and is subject to periodic reassessment.

5. Are there economic implications to these border controls?

Border controls can have economic implications, such as disrupting trade and transportation routes. However, the countries implementing these controls aim to strike a balance between security concerns and minimizing potential economic impacts. Efforts are made to maintain smooth movement of goods and minimize disruptions to the flow of trade.