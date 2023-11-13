A New Era of Global Connectivity: Expanding Economic Corridors and Driving High-Quality Investments

In a groundbreaking collaboration, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi hosted a group of G20 leaders at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi to prioritize the acceleration of investments in high-quality infrastructure projects and economic corridors through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI). This powerful assembly, composed of leaders from the United States, European Union (EU), France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the World Bank, demonstrated a shared determination to address the infrastructure gap in low- and middle-income countries and foster inclusive and sustainable growth.

To bolster these efforts, the United States will leverage public capital to mobilize private sector investments and cultivate flexible partnerships tailored to the unique needs of partner countries. By doing so, the groundwork will be laid for enhanced security, prosperity, and opportunities for future generations. The PGI will forge coalitions among governments, the private sector, and multilateral development banks in regions spanning Asia, Africa, and the Western Hemisphere. This collaboration aims to build economic corridors and drive high-quality investments that generate economic growth, attract new investments, and create valuable employment opportunities.

One of the key milestones announced during the G20 Summit was the launch of the landmark India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. This transformative partnership envisions the establishment of a railway network that connects Europe to Asia, with strategically positioned ports through the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel. This seamless connectivity will pave the way for increased global trade, facilitate access to clean energy, strengthen telecommunications networks, and provide reliable electricity to communities. The participating nations, including the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union, will collaborate with international partners and the private sector to fully realize the potential of this corridor.

Additionally, significant progress was made in the development of the Lobito Corridor. The United States, along with the European Union, pledged support to this critical economic link connecting the continent of Africa with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia via the Lobito port in Angola. Joint efforts will focus on conducting feasibility studies for a new rail line expansion, promoting clean energy projects to improve power supply, enhancing agriculture value chains, and investing in critical minerals. By strengthening these key sectors, the Lobito Corridor aims to enhance export possibilities, facilitate regional trade, and drive economic growth in the participating countries.

Beyond these specific projects, the PGI is committed to driving high-quality transformative investments across sectors and regions globally. President Biden and Vice President Harris have made numerous investment announcements throughout their engagements, including at the ASEAN Summit and during visits to Indonesia and Vietnam. These investments span renewable energy generation, renewable infrastructure funds, and diversified supply chains for electric mobility. By prioritizing these sectors, the PGI aims to foster greater economic cooperation and address global challenges such as climate change and sustainability.

FAQ

What is the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI)? The PGI is a collaborative effort between governments, the private sector, and multilateral development banks to accelerate investments in high-quality infrastructure projects and economic corridors. Which countries and organizations are involved in the PGI? The PGI involves leaders from the United States, European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the World Bank. What is the purpose of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor? The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor aims to establish a railway network that connects Europe to Asia, facilitating global trade, clean energy distribution, and reliable access to electricity. What is the significance of the Lobito Corridor? The Lobito Corridor serves as a crucial economic link connecting Africa with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. It aims to enhance export possibilities, boost regional trade, and promote economic growth. What sectors does the PGI prioritize? The PGI focuses on diverse sectors, including renewable energy generation, renewable infrastructure, and diversified supply chains for electric mobility.

Sources:

White House