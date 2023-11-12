Did a Hamas Paraglider Really Crash into a Power Line and Burst into Flames?

Claim: A video from October 2023 shows a Hamas militant in a paraglider crashing into an electric power line and bursting into flames.

Rating: On Oct. 11, 2023, various users shared a video that supposedly captured a Hamas militant paragliding into an electric power line and bursting into flames. However, this claim is false.

Paragliders were one of the transportation methods utilized by Hamas during their surprise attack on Israel in October 2023. Other vehicles used by the militant group included motorcycles, pickup trucks, and speed boats, as reported by The Associated Press.

Numerous popular posts featured the video of the paraglider crashing into the power line with captions such as “Hamas paraglider crashes into high-voltage electric power line and bursts into flames,” “Un terrorista de Hamas que volaba en paracaídas hacia Israel murió electrocutado con un cable de alta tensión eléctrica,” and “GUERRA ISRAEL-GAZA: Un militante de Hamás que intenta entrar a Israel por aire, muere tras quedar atrapado en un cable eléctrico.”

However, the reality is that this video predates Hamas’ attack in October and has no connection to the situation in the Middle East.

To provide some context, we discovered that the video, which unfortunately showcases a person’s death, was previously shared four months before the Israel-Hamas conflict began. On June 23, a South Korean website called bobaedream.co.kr shared the video along with some details about its origin. According to the post, the video was recorded on June 16, 2023, on the island of Jeju in South Korea. It involved a tourist in his 60s who was paragliding and accidentally got caught on a high-voltage wire located approximately 16 meters away. Tragically, the individual suffered a fatal accident due to electrocution from a current of about 22,900 volts. The police were investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

Another post from June 17 on the v.daum.net website shared a photo of the aftermath of the crash. It also mentioned that another paraglider in the same area had been hit by a car in May, but fortunately, that individual didn’t sustain serious injuries.

So, while the video of the paraglider crashing into the power line exists, it is not related to any Hamas activity or the conflict in the Middle East. Its original occurrence happened in South Korea several months before the events that unfolded between Israel and Hamas.

