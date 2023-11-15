Stormy Daniels and House Speaker Mike Johnson: Fact or Fiction?

In recent days, social media was abuzz with a claim that adult film star Stormy Daniels had admitted to having a “business relationship” with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. However, a thorough investigation reveals that this claim originated as satire and is not based on real-life events.

The claim gained traction as the deadline to keep the U.S. government open approached. A post on X account stated, “BREAKING FOX NEWS: Stormy Daniels admits to having a business relationship with Speaker Mike Johnson. This is a developing story.” The post quickly garnered over 1 million views, spreading to platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

However, it is important to note that the X account is a “raw and unfiltered parody account,” as stated in its bio. This alone casts doubt on the authenticity of the claim. Furthermore, no credible news publications have reported on Daniels admitting to any business relationship with Johnson.

Fact-checkers have previously assessed claims about Speaker Mike Johnson, including one where he allegedly stated that “women have a duty to birth at least one able-bodied worker,” and another claiming his opposition to gay marriage was due to it being “such a fun lifestyle.” Both of these claims were debunked and rated as False.

As of now, no genuine information supports the assertion that Stormy Daniels and House Speaker Mike Johnson have had any sort of business relationship. The origin of this claim as satire emphasizes the need to verify information before accepting it as fact.

