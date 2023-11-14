New Title: Cancelled Tel Aviv Prayer Rally Reflects Societal Tensions

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has announced the cancellation of a planned gender-segregated prayer service in Tel Aviv, following a wave of pressure and criticism. This decision comes after a similar event on Yom Kippur resulted in confrontations and heated clashes. Ben Gvir stated that he was backing down due to assurances from secularist protesters that they would not repeat the “antisemitic actions” against any other prayer services.

The Orthodox minister initially organized the prayer service at Dizengoff Square in response to altercations during Yom Kippur between worshipers practicing gender segregation, according to Orthodox Jewish customs, and activists who deemed such practices inappropriate in a predominantly secular city. However, even hardline members of the coalition government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged Ben Gvir to cancel the event to prevent further exacerbating tensions between religious and secular Jewish Israelis.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai welcomed the cancellation, expressing his satisfaction that sanity prevailed. In a statement, he emphasized the importance of respecting tradition and religion alongside democratic values, while eschewing animosity between fellow citizens.

In response to the Yom Kippur incidents, National Unity party leader Benny Gantz called for introspection from both sides involved in the heated confrontation. Gantz criticized the deliberate “provocations” made by those conducting gender-segregated prayer events, as well as the use of violence and disruption against worshipers by those opposing these practices. He emphasized the need for mutual respect and called for soul-searching on all sides.

These events reflect broader societal conflicts stemming from the government’s recent judicial overhaul and reveal divergent perspectives on the future and character of the country. Amidst these tensions, it is crucial that society engages in self-reflection and seeks to restore a sense of mutual respect.

