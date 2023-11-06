The Mystery Unveiled: The Living Face of Peru’s Famous Mummy Revealed

A groundbreaking discovery was unveiled today at the Andean Sanctuaries Museum in Peru. The silicone-made bust of a teenage Inca girl, known as “Juanita,” who was sacrificed more than 500 years ago, has finally unveiled her possible living face.

Led by a team of Polish and Peruvian scientists, in collaboration with a Swedish sculptor specializing in facial reconstructions, the detailed bust brings to life Juanita’s physical features. With pronounced cheekbones, black eyes, and tanned skin, the recreation portrays a young woman from the Inca civilization.

“I thought I’d never know what her face looked like when she was alive,” expressed Johan Reinhard, the U.S. anthropologist who discovered the mummy on the snow-capped Ampato volcano in 1995. With the unveiling of the reconstruction, he added, “Now, 28 years later, this has become a reality thanks to Oscar Nilsson’s meticulous work.”

Nilsson, a renowned Swedish archaeologist and sculptor specializing in 3D facial reconstructions, spent approximately 400 hours to create the lifelike model of Juanita’s face. The process involved obtaining a replica of the skull and utilizing body scans, DNA studies, ethnological characteristics, age, and complexion to ensure accuracy.

Juanita, believed to have been sacrificed between A.D. 1440 and 1450, was around 13 to 15 years old at the time of her death. Standing at 1.40 meters (55 inches) tall and weighing 35 kilos (77 pounds), she was well-nourished and in good health. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University, who conducted a CT scan, discovered a severe blow to the right occipital lobe as the probable cause of her death.

This breakthrough in facial reconstruction offers valuable insights into not only Juanita’s appearance but also her life and the Inca culture. Anthropological studies have shed light on her diet and the objects found alongside her, contributing to a broader understanding of the civilization and their rituals.

The unveiling of Juanita’s living face brings us one step closer to grasping the true human experiences and realities of ancient civilizations. It serves as a testament to the remarkable scientific advancements that allow us to connect with history in ways we never thought possible.