US to Commence F-16 Training for Ukrainian Pilots in October

The United States has announced its plans to commence training Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 jets starting in October. Pentagon Spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed the news during a press briefing, stating that the training will take place at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, facilitated by the Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing. Though no specific numbers were provided, it is expected that several pilots and dozens of maintainers will participate in the program.

The training program announcement follows a requirement for pilots to undergo English language training before they can begin operating the fourth-generation American jets. According to US officials, Ukraine has put forward a list of approximately 32 pilots who are ready for F-16 training. However, most of them do not possess a sufficient command of the English language, which is crucial since the aircraft’s instrumentation and manuals are all in English. The language classes will also be conducted in the US.

The Ukrainian pilots, along with personnel receiving aircraft maintenance training, are expected to arrive in the US as early as next month. Once the language instruction is completed, the pilots will commence their training to fly the F-16s. The duration of the training is uncertain, as it involves transitioning from flying Soviet-era MIG and Sukhoi fighters to more modern Western jets.

The decision to arrange training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in the US was made by the US government to preemptively address the eventual capacity constraints in Europe. According to Ryder, the US acknowledged the fact that European allies would reach a capacity limit for training Ukrainian pilots and decided to assist with the effort.

The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, home to the 162nd Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard, hosted two Ukrainian fighter pilots in March to assess their ability to learn how to fly the F-16 quickly. The program demonstrated that the Ukrainian pilots displayed above-average skills in various areas. Over the years, the 162nd Wing has trained pilots from 25 different countries on the F-16.

In light of Ukrainian Independence Day, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conveyed the United States’ support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom. He emphasized that the US would continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in its pursuit of security and freedom.

Recently, Denmark and the Netherlands, leading the coalition to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16s, pledged their support by sending aircraft to Ukraine. Denmark committed to providing 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, while the Netherlands announced its intention to supply 42 F-16s. However, the Dutch Prime Minister did not commit to delivering all 42 aircraft to Kyiv.

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Ukrainian pilots and technical crews have already commenced training on F-16 jets. The duration of the training is expected to be a minimum of six months, with the course length determined by the instructors.

The introduction of F-16s into Ukraine’s Air Force is seen as a significant development that can potentially alter the course of events and provide air superiority in the occupied territories, as highlighted by a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force.

(Source: CNN)

FAQs

1. Which country will provide training to Ukrainian pilots for F-16 jets?

The United States will provide training to Ukrainian pilots for F-16 jets.

2. Where will the F-16 training take place for Ukrainian pilots?

The training will be conducted at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, facilitated by the Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing.

3. What is the main requirement for Ukrainian pilots before they can begin operating the F-16 jets?

Ukrainian pilots need to undergo English language training before they can start operating the F-16 jets.

4. What is the duration of the F-16 training program for Ukrainian pilots?

The duration of the training program for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets is currently unknown but is expected to take some time due to the transition from Soviet-era fighters to modern Western jets.

5. Which other countries have pledged support by sending F-16 aircraft to Ukraine?

Denmark has committed to sending 19 F-16 fighter jets, while the Netherlands has announced its intention to provide 42 F-16s.

6. How long has the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing been training pilots on the F-16?

The Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing has been training pilots from 25 different countries on the F-16 over the years.