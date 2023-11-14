A New Training Center for Ukrainian Pilots Opens in Romania

In a recent development, a state-of-the-art F-16 Training Center (EFTC) has been established at the 86th Air Base in Fetesti, Romania, as announced by the Romanian Ministry of National Defense. This facility is dedicated to training Ukrainian pilots in the operation of the advanced F-16 fighter jet.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar and his Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren at the “Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociornita” air base. The establishment of the EFTC is expected to enhance international cooperation and promote interoperability among allied nations.

The main objective of the training center is to provide comprehensive training to Ukrainian pilots, enabling them to develop expertise in operating the F-16 and further bolster the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force. The program will encompass approximately six months of rigorous training at the Fetesti facility.

Under a collaborative agreement, the Romanian Defense Ministry has made available the air base, while the Netherlands has contributed F-16 aircraft. Additionally, Lockheed Martin, a leading aerospace and defense company, has supplied instructors and maintenance support to facilitate the training process.

The EFTC represents a significant step toward strengthening the partnership between Romania, the Netherlands, and Ukraine. It serves as a hub for F-16 pilot training, welcoming not only Ukrainian pilots but also aviators from allied and partner nations. By fostering international cooperation and sharing knowledge, the center aims to enhance the capabilities and readiness of participating air forces.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the F-16 Training Center in Romania?

A: The F-16 Training Center aims to provide specialized training to Ukrainian pilots in operating the F-16 fighter jet.

Q: Who is involved in establishing the training center?

A: The Romanian Defense Ministry, the Netherlands, and Lockheed Martin have collaborated in establishing the F-16 Training Center.

Q: How long is the training period for Ukrainian pilots at the Fetesti facility?

A: Ukrainian pilots are expected to undergo approximately six months of training at the Fetesti facility.

Q: Will the center also train pilots from other countries?

A: Yes, the center will not only train Ukrainian pilots but also serve as a hub for F-16 pilot training for allied and partner countries.

Q: What is the overall goal of the training center?

A: The main goal of the training center is to increase interoperability between allied nations and enhance the capabilities of participating air forces.