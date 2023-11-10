India’s Path to Simultaneous Elections: A Vision for Democratic Efficiency

India’s pursuit of holding simultaneous parliamentary and state assembly elections has encountered a setback as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, has declined an invitation to join the committee tasked with exploring this possibility. The committee, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, aims to evaluate the feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections at various levels of government, including municipalities and panchayats.

Chowdhury’s decision to decline the invitation stems from what he perceives as an exclusion of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, from the committee. Instead, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was chosen to be a member. In a letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, Chowdhury expressed his concerns about this decision, stating that it undermines the principles of parliamentary democracy.

The committee, which consists of eight members, will not only analyze the logistics and practicality of holding simultaneous elections, but also study potential solutions for scenarios such as hung houses, no-confidence motions, and defection of elected representatives. One of the focal points of their analysis will be the examination of a unified electoral roll and identity card that would be valid for all levels of elections – national, state, civic body, and panchayat.

While the pursuit of “One Nation, One Election” has been championed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is important to consider the concerns raised by Chowdhury and others. The implementation of such an ambitious vision requires careful consideration of constitutional requirements, pragmatic feasibility, and the preservation of the democratic ethos.

