The EU Summit and Hungary’s Stance on Ukraine

In the midst of the EU leaders’ summit, all eyes are on Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, and his position regarding Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union. While many EU capitals express support for Ukraine, Orban has been staunchly resistant to its accession and requests for aid. He believes that war, corruption, a large agricultural sector, and mistreatment of the Hungarian minority disqualify Kyiv from joining the EU in the near future.

The main focus of the summit is a symbolic invitation for Ukraine to start formal negotiations, as well as a commitment of €54 billion in EU funds to support Ukraine’s economy until 2024, and an additional €24 billion in military assistance. However, Prime Minister Orban continues to express opposition, even though the European Commission has recently unblocked funds for Hungary in an apparent effort to soften his stance. Despite this, Brussels officials deny any blackmail and highlight a Hungarian law that reinstates the right of Hungarian judges to seek preliminary rulings from the European Court.

Hungary’s objections pose a significant challenge for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently visited Washington to secure US military funding but was blocked by Republican lawmakers. President Zelensky explicitly accused Budapest of hindering Ukraine’s progress and expressed concerns that a lack of positive news from Brussels would mean that Russia had vetoed the decision. Other EU leaders, such as Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, emphasize that apathy towards Ukraine is unacceptable.

Ahead of the summit, EU leaders who are supportive of Ukraine expressed their readiness for challenging discussions, acknowledging the real threat posed by Russia. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reaffirmed his country’s full support for Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the planned aid package. Even Slovakia’s Robert Fico, who had halted military aid to Ukraine, announced his backing for opening membership talks with Kyiv.

President Zelensky is in desperate need of progress at the EU summit, and he remains optimistic, stating that Ukraine has fulfilled all of the European Union’s recommendations. Although the European Commission claims that six out of the seven preconditions for formal accession talks have been met, Budapest disputes this, accusing Brussels of lowering the bar to aid Kyiv. President Zelensky had a frank discussion with Prime Minister Orban during their recent meeting in Argentina.

In an attempt to ease tensions with Hungary, the Ukrainian Parliament recently passed legislation guaranteeing the rights of minorities, such as Hungarians, to study in their own language. Additionally, a new Ukrainian anti-corruption law, required by the EU, was enacted, which further weakened the Hungarian government’s objections. However, it is acknowledged that Ukraine is not ready for immediate membership, and the start of negotiations would mainly serve as a symbolic act of solidarity from the EU.

Prime Minister Orban clarifies that his position is not exactly a veto but rather a reluctance to contribute to what he perceives as a bad decision. He asserts that Hungary cannot be blackmailed and financial matters should not be intertwined with matters of principle. His focus is shifting towards the upcoming European parliamentary elections in 2024, where he hopes nationalist parties will gain significant influence.

The outcome of the summit holds great significance for both President Zelensky and Prime Minister Orban. President Zelensky hopes to return to Kyiv with an invitation for accession talks and substantial financial and military aid amounting to €78 billion. On the other hand, Prime Minister Orban’s desired outcome is a strategic partnership agreement between the EU and Ukraine, which would mark a small step towards Kyiv’s EU accession, along with the unlocking of billions of euros in EU funds.

While the negotiations are ongoing, it is evident that Hungary’s stance on Ukraine plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the EU-Ukraine relationship. Only time will tell how the discussions unfold and what lies in store for Ukraine’s journey towards EU membership.

