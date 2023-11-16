New Insights into Canada’s Stance on Extremism and Terrorism

Amid growing tensions between India and Canada, an Indian minister has criticized Canada for providing “operating space” to terrorists and extremists. This accusation comes in response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claims that the Indian government may have been involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

India’s Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, rejected Trudeau’s allegations, stating that they were not consistent with India’s policy. He also expressed India’s willingness to further examine the event if the Canadian government provided relevant and specific information. However, Jaishankar emphasized that the differences between the two countries existed prior to Trudeau’s accusations.

This ongoing dispute highlights long-standing concerns of the Indian government regarding Canada’s handling of Sikh separatist extremism, which aims to establish a separate Sikh homeland known as Khalistan. India believes that Canada has a “permissive Canadian attitude” towards individuals who openly advocate violence and terrorism. These individuals, according to Jaishankar, have found a safe haven in Canada due to the political dynamics within the country.

The assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an outspoken supporter of Khalistan, has further exacerbated tensions between India and Canada. Nijjar’s death has deeply affected the Sikh community in Canada, which is one of the largest Sikh communities outside of India.

It is worth mentioning that some groups associated with the concept of Khalistan are listed as “terrorist organizations” under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, several Sikh organizations abroad dispute these listings and accuse the Indian government of falsely equating their advocacy for Khalistan with terrorism.

In light of these developments, the United States has also weighed in on the matter. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged India to cooperate fully with the ongoing Canadian investigation into Nijjar’s killing. The US ambassador to Canada revealed that intelligence gathered by the “Five Eyes” network, which includes the US, Canada, Britain, New Zealand, and Australia, contributed to Canada’s public accusation of Indian involvement.

Jaishankar had discussions with Blinken and other US officials, during which they expressed their concerns and assessments regarding the situation. Blinken emphasized the need to hold those responsible for the murder accountable and called for India and Canada to work together to resolve the matter.

The impact of this dispute has extended beyond diplomatic tensions. The Indian minister expressed concerns about the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada and announced the temporary suspension of visa operations due to the intimidation they have faced.

Meanwhile, Canadian authorities have yet to make any arrests in connection with Nijjar’s murder. Police are actively investigating three suspects and have released information about a possible getaway vehicle, seeking the public’s assistance.

FAQ

Q: What is Khalistan?

A: Khalistan is a proposed separate homeland for Sikhs that would include parts of India’s Punjab state.

Q: Why does India consider calls for Khalistan a national security threat?

A: India views calls for Khalistan as a threat to its national security due to concerns about separatism and potential destabilization.

Q: What are the accusations against Canada?

A: India has long accused Canada of inaction in addressing Sikh separatist extremism and providing a safe haven for individuals advocating violence and terrorism.

Q: What is the “Five Eyes” network?

A: The “Five Eyes” network is an intelligence alliance comprising the United States, Canada, Britain, New Zealand, and Australia that shares intelligence and collaborates on security matters.

Q: How has the United States been involved?

A: The United States has urged India to cooperate with Canada’s investigation into Nijjar’s assassination and has expressed support for holding those responsible accountable.