Hurricane Lidia Strikes Mexico, Highlighting the Rising Power of Storms

Hurricane Lidia recently made a devastating impact on Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing with it torrential rain, powerful winds, and a significant risk of flooding. Making landfall near the popular beach resort of Puerto Vallarta as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, Lidia’s maximum sustained winds reached about 220km per hour (140 miles per hour), according to the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm prompted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to deploy approximately 6,000 members of the armed forces to assist residents and urged people to seek shelter in safe areas. The precautions were essential, as Lidia claimed at least one life when a tree fell on a van in the state of Nayarit.

While residents in Puerto Vallarta took measures to protect their properties, such as barricading shops with sandbags, the storm surge and the threat of flooding remained a significant concern. Schools closed, businesses shut early, and most people sought refuge at home or in shelters organized by authorities.

The devastating impact of hurricanes is not new to Mexico, with both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts experiencing such storms annually. However, Lidia’s manifestation is yet another example of the increasing power of these natural disasters, potentially linked to the effects of climate change. Scientists have warned that, as the Earth’s climate continues to warm, these storms are becoming more intense and catastrophic.

The NHC forecasts predicted rainfall of up to 30cm (12 inches) in regions including Nayarit, Sinaloa, and Jalisco states. Flash floods, urban flooding, and possible mudslides in coastal areas and areas of higher terrain were expected consequences of Lidia’s heavy rains. Furthermore, the storm surge was anticipated to cause significant coastal flooding, accompanied by dangerous waves.

As Lidia wreaked havoc on Mexico, further south, Tropical Storm Max caused casualties and injuries in the state of Guerrero. This recent spate of storms serves as a somber reminder of the urgent need for preparedness and adaptation strategies, as the world continues to grapple with the impacts of climate change.