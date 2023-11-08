Israel’s Military Strategy in Gaza: A Challenging Endeavor

Israel’s recent military actions in Gaza have been met with mixed results. While they claim to have made significant progress in their mission to eliminate Hamas and its military capabilities, the humanitarian cost to Gaza and the reputational price for Israel are becoming increasingly apparent.

Israeli forces have surrounded Gaza City and advanced about 15 kilometers into the Gaza Strip, effectively cutting off the territory in the north. Their strategy has been to isolate and wear down Hamas in the northern third of the Gaza Strip. However, this has come at a high humanitarian cost, with the destruction of vital infrastructure, including Gaza’s only cancer treatment facility.

Israel has also faced challenges in its attempts to neutralize Hamas’s ability to launch rockets. Despite the aerial bombardments and ground assault, Hamas continues to launch rockets targeting military installations in Israel. Israel’s casualty count has been rising, with 25 soldiers killed and 260 injured since the ground invasion began. They also claim that Hamas is holding 242 civilians hostage.

Experts have characterized this conflict as a “new kind of hybrid warfare.” Hamas has demonstrated a military capability and sophistication never seen before, launching thousands of rockets into Israel and conducting attacks in multiple villages. They have also targeted the Israeli nuclear reactor and research facility at Dimona for the first time.

Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas is proving to be an extremely challenging endeavor. Hamas has been preparing for this campaign for some time, predeploying rockets and utilizing underground tunnel networks. Israeli tanks and vehicles have been destroyed, and Hamas has shown daring tactics, including tunnel infiltrations and ambushes.

The effectiveness of Hamas’s military operations has drawn attention from Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group in Lebanon, with its leader calling Israel weak and fragile.

As the conflict continues, it is clear that the situation in Gaza is complex and the resolution will not come easily. The cost in human lives and infrastructure has been devastating, and both sides face significant challenges in achieving their objectives.