Extreme Weather Forces Early Closure of World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Seoul, South Korea — The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea has been cut short due to extreme weather conditions, including an approaching typhoon and a heatwave that caused illness among participants. The event, which was held in Saemangeum on the country’s west coast, attracted around 40,000 teenagers from 156 countries.

“The World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) received confirmation from the Government of the Republic of Korea that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree,” stated WOSM. The typhoon is set to hit South Korea, bringing heavy rainfall of up to 6 inches (150 millimeters).

In response to the weather conditions, approximately 36,000 scout participants will be transferred to the greater Seoul area starting Tuesday. The evacuation plan includes the use of 1,000 buses for transportation. Prime Minister Kim Sung-Ho will meet with local authorities to discuss accommodation and additional activities for the scouts.

This early closure comes after a week of extreme heat that negatively impacted the event. Teens fell ill due to the sweltering heat, seeking medical attention for issues such as skin rashes, sunburn, and bug bites. On Sunday alone, nearly 1,300 people visited the on-site hospital.

South Korea has been experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures expected to reach up to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) in some regions. Complaints from parents and participants surfaced online, highlighting concerns about insufficient food, sleeping arrangements, and hygiene.

Organizers implemented new measures to address these issues, including increasing the number of cleaning staff and providing additional shelter from the heat. However, these actions did not alleviate concerns from leaders of other countries, resulting in large contingents of scouts from the United States, Britain, and Singapore withdrawing from the event.

The US contingent moved its campers to the US Army Garrison Humphreys before flying them home, while the British contingent relocated campers to hotels in Seoul for the remainder of their stay.

FAQ

Q: Why was the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea cut short?

A: The event was forced to close early due to extreme weather conditions, including an approaching typhoon and a heatwave that caused illness among participants.

Q: How many teenagers attended the World Scout Jamboree?

A: Approximately 40,000 teenagers from 156 countries participated in the event.

Q: Where will the scout participants be transferred to?

A: They will be transferred to the greater Seoul area starting Tuesday.

Q: What measures were taken to address the issues at the event?

A: Organizers increased the number of cleaning staff and provided additional shelter from the heat.

Q: Which countries’ contingents withdrew from the event?

A: Large contingents of scouts from the United States, Britain, and Singapore pulled out of the event.