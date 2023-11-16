The Impact of Extreme Weather on Child Displacement: A Global Perspective

A recent analysis by Unicef and the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) has revealed that over the past six years, at least 43 million children have been displaced as a result of extreme weather events. This staggering number is equivalent to 20,000 children being forced to leave their homes and schools every single day.

The study found that floods and storms accounted for 95% of recorded child displacements between 2016 and 2021. The remaining 2 million children were displaced by wildfires and drought. These displacements have severe consequences, especially for children, as they can miss out on education, life-saving vaccines, and social networks.

Unicef’s executive director, Catherine Russell, emphasizes the devastating impact of extreme weather events on children, stating that it is terrifying for any child to experience a wildfire, storm, or flood in their community. The fear and uncertainty of not knowing if they will be able to return home or resume their normal lives can be particularly overwhelming for these young individuals.

The analysis identifies China, the Philippines, and India as the countries with the highest number of child displacements, accounting for over half of the total displacements. This can be attributed to their geographical exposure to extreme weather conditions such as monsoon rains and cyclones, as well as their large child populations and increased pre-emptive evacuations.

However, the study also highlights that the greatest proportion of child displacements occurs in small island states and the Horn of Africa. These regions face a combination of existential threats due to the climate emergency, including extreme weather, conflicts, poor governance, and resource exploitation.

Devastating hurricanes, like Hurricane Maria in 2017, have led to a staggering 76% child displacement in the small Caribbean island of Dominica. Similar storms have also displaced more than a quarter of children in Cuba, Vanuatu, Saint Martin, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Furthermore, floods have resulted in significant child displacements in Somalia and South Sudan, affecting 12% and 11% of the child population, respectively. These findings highlight the urgent need to address the impact of extreme weather events on vulnerable populations, particularly children.

The report, titled “Children Displaced in a Changing Climate,” provides the first comprehensive global analysis of children forced to leave their homes due to floods, storms, droughts, and wildfires. It highlights the increasing intensity, destructiveness, and unpredictability of weather-related disasters caused by global heating driven by fossil fuel consumption.

However, it is important to note that the report’s numbers are likely an undercount due to gaps in reporting slow onset climate impacts, such as rising sea levels, desertification, and rising temperatures. The lead on global migration and displacement at Unicef, Verena Knaus, emphasizes that climate change is the fastest-growing driver of child displacement, yet it is often overlooked in policy discussions.

As the world continues to experience the devastating effects of climate change, urgent action is needed to prevent further displacement of children. The International Energy Agency has warned that the expansion of oil, gas, and coal production must be halted to avoid catastrophic climate breakdown. However, current emission cuts are falling far short of what is needed, further exacerbating the risks of weather-related displacement.

One example of the severe consequences of extreme weather on child displacement is the flooding that occurred in Pakistan in August 2022. The floods submerged a third of the country, causing billions of dollars in damage and displacing around 3.6 million children. These children faced months without proper shelter, safe drinking water, and sanitation.

Looking ahead, the IDMC disaster displacement model predicts that riverine floods pose the greatest future risk, potentially displacing almost 96 million children over the next 30 years. Winds and storm surge could displace an additional 10.3 million and 7.2 million children, respectively. However, these numbers could be much higher if urgent action is not taken to phase out fossil fuels.

It is crucial for governments to recognize and plan for the link between climate change and displacement to minimize the long-term developmental impacts on displaced children. The findings of this study serve as a wake-up call for immediate and comprehensive action to protect the most vulnerable members of our society from the escalating impacts of extreme weather events.

FAQ:

Q: Why are children more vulnerable to the impacts of extreme weather events? A: Children are more vulnerable to the impacts of extreme weather events due to their physical and emotional immaturity. They may face disruptions in their education, health services, and social networks, which can have long-term consequences on their well-being and development.

Q: How can we minimize the displacement of children caused by extreme weather events? A: Minimizing the displacement of children requires comprehensive measures such as early warning systems, resilient infrastructure, and community preparedness. Additionally, addressing the root causes of climate change through emission reductions and sustainable practices is crucial to prevent further displacements.