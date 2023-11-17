Emerging Water Crisis Threatens Quarter of World Population

New research from the World Resources Institute (WRI) reveals a startling reality – a looming water crisis that could endanger a quarter of the world’s population. Approximately 25 countries, home to billions of people, are currently facing extreme water stress, with demand for water consistently surpassing 80% of available supplies each year.

Water scarcity has become an escalating problem worldwide, with demand more than doubling since 1960. While regions like Europe and the United States have managed to stabilize their water demand, Africa is witnessing an alarming rise in water consumption. By the year 2050, global water demand is estimated to increase by 20% to 25%.

Among the 25 countries experiencing the highest water stress are Saudi Arabia, Chile, San Marino, Belgium, and Greece. The most severely impacted nations include Bahrain, Cyprus, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman.

According to WRI’s Aqueduct water risk map, nearly half of the world’s population, or 4 billion people, are exposed to extremely high water stress for at least one month each year. Shockingly, experts predict that this number could reach 60% by 2050.

The consequences of such extreme water stress are profound, affecting people’s lives, livelihoods, food security, and even energy production. Water plays a central role in agriculture, electricity generation, public health, social equity, and the pursuit of climate goals. Failing to improve water management practices will only exacerbate the challenges posed by population growth, economic development, and climate change.

Aqueduct data suggests that by 2050, 31% of global GDP, equivalent to $70 trillion, will be exposed to high water stress. This represents a substantial increase from the 24% ($15 trillion) recorded in 2010. Astonishingly, four countries – India, Mexico, Egypt, and Turkey – will be responsible for over 50% of the exposed GDP in 2050.

The research on water risk explicitly highlights the potential threats to economic growth and food production. Alarmingly, 60% of the world’s irrigated agriculture faces extreme water stress, primarily impacting vital crops such as sugarcane, wheat, rice, and maize. With a projected global population of 10 billion by 2050, food production will need to increase by 56% compared to 2010.

India serves as a poignant example of the disastrous consequences of water scarcity. Between 2017 and 2021, a lack of water to cool thermal power plants resulted in 8.2 terawatt-hours of lost energy. This is equivalent to powering approximately 1.5 million Indian households for five years.

The report emphasizes that interventions can prevent water stress from escalating into full-blown water crises. Remarkable success stories from places like Singapore and Las Vegas demonstrate that thriving under severe water scarcity is possible. Through innovative techniques like desalination, wastewater treatment, and reuse, these regions have managed to conserve and optimize their water resources.

The authors of the report assert that tackling water stress requires political will and commitment to implement efficient water management practices. By prioritizing water efficiency, reducing wastage, and implementing sustainable solutions, countries can alleviate the burden and protect their future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What does it mean to experience extreme water stress?

Experiencing extreme water stress refers to a situation where a country or region consistently uses 80% or more of its available water supplies annually. This leads to a severe scarcity of water resources and can have dire consequences for people’s lives, livelihoods, food security, and economic growth.

2. Which regions are facing the highest water stress?

According to the research conducted by the World Resources Institute, the countries currently facing the highest water stress include Bahrain, Cyprus, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman. These nations are particularly vulnerable to the risks posed by water scarcity, which jeopardize their socio-economic stability and development.

3. How does water stress affect food production?

Water stress significantly impacts food production, particularly in regions heavily reliant on irrigation. Crops like sugarcane, wheat, rice, and maize require substantial water resources to grow. When water stress is severe, agricultural productivity suffers, leading to potential food shortages and increased food prices.

4. What can be done to alleviate water stress?

Effective water management practices are crucial in alleviating water stress. This includes implementing measures like improving water efficiency, reducing wastage, investing in water infrastructure, and adopting innovative techniques such as desalination and wastewater treatment. It also requires political will and collective action to address this global challenge.