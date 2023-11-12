Unprecedented Downpour Submerges Hong Kong in Torrential Rain

Hong Kong recently experienced an extraordinary episode of rainfall, breaking records and causing flash flooding throughout the city. In just one hour, an unprecedented amount of rain poured down, surpassing any other recorded precipitation in the past 140 years. Streets were transformed into rushing rivers, resembling intense white-water rafting adventures rather than urban thoroughfares.

The Hong Kong weather authorities had issued a black warning, anticipating approximately 70 millimeters (2.75 inches) of rainfall within the hour on Thursday at 11:05 p.m. However, the actual downpour surpassed expectations, with an astounding 158.1 mm (6.2 inches) of rain reported at the Hong Kong Observatory between 11 p.m. and midnight. The South China Morning Post confirmed these remarkable figures.

Visual evidence of the extreme weather conditions flooded social media, showcasing streets and subway stations submerged under the torrent. The local government is set to determine Friday morning whether it is safe for transportation and establishments to function. This decision will impact the opening of offices and schools, with public safety as the foremost concern.

The heavy rainfall affected other regions of Hong Kong as well. Kowloon, the northeastern New Territories, and Hong Kong Island recorded rainfall exceeding 200 mm (7.87 inches) between 6 p.m. and midnight, as documented by the local publication. Furthermore, southern China, particularly Shenzhen, also endured heavy rain. In response to the deluge, Shenzhen released water from its reservoirs, which potentially exacerbated the flooding in northern parts of Hong Kong.

These relentless weather events transpired within a short time frame, marking the second occurrence of substantial typhoons in two weeks. Typhoons Saola and Haikui brought chaos and destruction to southern China and Taiwan, further exacerbating the impact of the extreme rain in Hong Kong.

FAQs:

1. Q: How much rain fell in Hong Kong during the hour of extreme rainfall?

A: A staggering 158.1 mm (6.2 inches) of rain fell within one hour, breaking historical records.

2. Q: What caused the flash flooding in Hong Kong?

A: The extreme rainfall led to flash flooding, submerging the streets and transforming them into raging rivers.

3. Q: How did the Hong Kong government respond to the situation?

A: The city government will assess the safety conditions on Friday morning, deciding whether to allow the use of roads, public transport, and the reopening of offices and schools.

4. Q: Did the heavy rainfall affect other regions as well?

A: Yes, Kowloon, the northeastern New Territories, and Hong Kong Island also experienced significant rainfall, exceeding 200 mm (7.87 inches) between 6 p.m. and midnight.

5. Q: Were other areas in southern China affected by heavy rain?

A: Yes, southern China, including Shenzhen, reported heavy rain. Shenzhen took measures to release water from its reservoirs, potentially worsening flooding in northern Hong Kong.

Source: [Add source here]