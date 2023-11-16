Extreme Heatwave Disrupts Flights at Ben-Gurion Airport

Flights departing from Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel are experiencing significant delays as a result of the ongoing heatwave gripping the country, according to local reports. The scorching temperatures have severely affected the technical systems in the airport’s control units, leading authorities to temporarily cancel incoming flights. These cancellations have in turn caused disruptions in both landings and takeoffs.

Passengers have been advised by the Airports Authority to stay informed about the status of their flights through regular updates from airlines and airport authorities. It is expected that delays will primarily impact flights arriving from eastern destinations.

While there was a slight decrease in temperature on Monday, most parts of the country still continue to experience extreme heat. In addition, there is a chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the eastern and southern regions.

As the heatwave persists, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to minimize the impact on travelers. Travelers are advised to anticipate potential delays and allow for extra time when planning their journeys through Ben-Gurion Airport.