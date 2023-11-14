New Heatwave Hits South America, Setting Records and Raising Climate Concerns

This past weekend marked the official start of spring in the Southern Hemisphere, but instead of pleasant temperatures, several countries in South America experienced scorching heat reminiscent of the peak of summer. Record-breaking temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) were recorded in Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil, with the heat expected to persist throughout the week.

The extreme heat is attributed to a heat dome phenomenon, where a ridge of high pressure settles over an area for an extended period, causing hot air to become trapped. Contributing factors to the unusually high temperatures include El Niño, a natural climate pattern originating in the tropical Pacific Ocean, as well as the underlying trend of human-caused global warming. These elements have combined to create sweltering conditions, even in regions where September is traditionally a temperate month.

In Peru, September has seen some of the most extreme temperatures, with Puerto Esperanza experiencing a rare occurrence of temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. This is just one degree shy of the town’s all-time highest temperature. Other South American countries also witnessed record-breaking heat in September, including Brazil, where 11 states recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius. São Paulo reached its highest September temperature since 1943, capping off the city’s warmest winter in over six decades.

The scorching temperatures not only have immediate consequences but also pose long-term risks. Abnormally high temperatures have increased the threat of wildfires in Brazil, with outbreaks occurring in Bahia state. These incidents highlight the impact of extreme heat on ecosystems and the potential for devastating consequences.

Climate experts and meteorologists predict that the heatwave will persist throughout the week, with the likelihood of more records being shattered. “More of the same – or worse – is unavoidable,” says climatologist Maximiliano Herrera. The situation in South America is not unique, as other parts of the Southern Hemisphere, such as Australia, also grapple with exceptionally hot spring weather.

The link between this heatwave and climate change is undeniable. A recent analysis by climate research group Climate Central revealed that 98% of the global population experienced climate change-fueled temperatures between June and August. Andrew Pershing, vice president of science for Climate Central, emphasizes that these temperatures would be difficult to achieve without human-caused climate change.

Extreme heat has long been recognized as a clear indicator of climate change. As humans continue to rely on fossil fuels, the planet continues to warm, resulting in unprecedented heat events. Earlier this year, the Northern Hemisphere experienced its hottest summer on record, with each month from June to August breaking global monthly heat records.

With the abnormal heat persisting, climate scientists warn that September is likely to break its own records and become the hottest September on record. The United States’ National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration predicts that there is a more than 93% chance that this year will be the warmest on record.

As South America and other parts of the world bear witness to the escalating impacts of climate change, urgent action is needed to mitigate its effects. Transitioning to cleaner energy sources and implementing sustainable practices are crucial steps towards a more resilient future. Only by addressing climate change can we hope to prevent further extreme heatwaves and protect the planet for future generations.

FAQs

What is a heat dome?

A heat dome is a weather phenomenon characterized by a ridge of high pressure that traps hot air over an area for an extended period. This leads to prolonged periods of high temperatures.

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a natural climate pattern that originates in the tropical Pacific Ocean. It occurs irregularly and is characterized by the warming of ocean waters, which has significant impacts on weather patterns around the world.

How does human-caused global warming contribute to extreme heat?

Human-caused global warming refers to the increase in Earth’s average temperature due to greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, primarily the burning of fossil fuels. This warming trend contributes to the intensification and frequency of extreme heat events.

Is there a link between climate change and wildfires?

Yes, there is a strong connection between climate change and wildfires. Rising temperatures and drier conditions increase the risk of wildfires and make them more difficult to control. Extreme heat and prolonged drought can create ideal conditions for fires to spread rapidly and become more destructive.

