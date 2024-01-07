India’s Scorching Heat and the AC Paradox

In a country where extreme heat is becoming a matter of “survivability,” the demand for air conditioners (AC) is skyrocketing. However, this apparent solution is also contributing to the problem. By 2050, India is expected to face temperatures that surpass survivability limits, making it one of the first places on Earth to experience such extreme heat. At the same time, the demand for AC is projected to increase nine-fold, outpacing all other appliances.

The story of Ramesh, a bricklayer in Delhi, highlights the paradox India finds itself in. As temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius, Ramesh and his family suffer from the scorching heat. To provide some relief, he borrowed money to purchase a second-hand air conditioner, despite its flaws. This is a reality for many Indians who rely on AC for their wellbeing and comfort.

While AC offers immediate relief, it also contributes to the country’s growing carbon footprint. India emits 2.4 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually, accounting for about 7% of global emissions. This raises a fundamental question of fairness. Should developing countries shoulder the burden of reducing emissions when they are least responsible for the rising greenhouse gases?

At the recent COP28 climate talks in Dubai, India did not sign a pledge to cut emissions from cooling systems. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for developing countries to have a fair share in the global carbon budget. India, as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, faces the challenge of balancing development and environmental protection.

The consequences of rising heat are felt across the country. India has experienced over 700 heat wave events in the past five decades, resulting in over 17,000 deaths. In June alone, temperatures reached a scorching 47 degrees Celsius, causing dozens of fatalities and numerous heat-related illnesses. Additionally, a World Bank report predicts that by 2030, India may account for 34 million of the estimated 80 million global job losses due to heat stress.

With over 50% of the workforce employed in agriculture, the increasing heat puts millions of livelihoods at risk. As incomes rise and urban populations grow, AC ownership has surged. Electricity consumption from cooling, including AC and refrigeration, has increased by 21% between 2019 and 2022. By 2050, the electricity demand from residential AC alone will surpass the total electricity consumption in all of Africa today.

This growing demand for AC not only exacerbates the climate crisis but also contributes to harmful greenhouse gas emissions. AC units often use hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a class of coolants that are potent greenhouse gases. Moreover, the electricity required to power these machines is primarily generated through the burning of fossil fuels.

If left unchecked, air conditioning-related greenhouse gas emissions could contribute to a 0.5 degrees Celsius increase in global temperatures by the end of the century, according to estimates by the World Economic Forum. This highlights the urgent need for sustainable alternatives and more efficient cooling technologies.

In conclusion, India’s reliance on air conditioners to cope with rising temperatures presents a paradox. While AC provides immediate relief, it also contributes to the worsening climate crisis. As the country grapples with this challenge, finding a delicate balance between development and environmental protection is crucial. Sustainable cooling solutions and responsible energy consumption are imperative in ensuring a more sustainable future for India and the world.

