Frequently Asked Questions about FT.com Trial

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have full access to FT.com, including content from both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. With Standard Digital, you can access a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. Premium Digital provides additional benefits such as access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. For a detailed comparison between Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month and gives you complete access to FT.com. However, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during the trial period by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This allows you to select a plan that suits your needs and preferences.

When can I cancel?

You can change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Even if you cancel during your trial period, you will still have full access to FT.com until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments, making it convenient for you to choose a payment method that suits you best.

Can I change my subscription plan?

Absolutely! You can change your subscription plan at any time during your trial period or after. If you would like to retain premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of your trial. Alternatively, you may also decide to downgrade to the Standard Digital package, which offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users. To compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

We hope these FAQs provide clarity and address any questions you may have about our FT.com trial. Should you have any further inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact our support team.