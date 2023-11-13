Scientists Unearth Astounding Wooden Structure Dating Back 500,000 Years

Archaeologists have made an astounding discovery, unearthing the oldest known wooden structure in Zambia. This extraordinary finding dates back nearly half a million years, making it a remarkable piece of human history. The structure is composed of two interlocking logs, with a precisely crafted notch that allows them to fit together at right angles. These markings were identified through an analysis of cut marks made by stone tools.

Geoff Duller, a geography and Earth sciences professor at the University of Aberystwyth, was part of the team that made this astonishing find in 2019. He believes that the wooden structure was likely used as a walkway or platform to keep food or firewood dry, or even as a foundation for building a dwelling. Other wooden tools, including a digging stick, were also discovered at the same site.

The preservation of the wood over such a long period of time is truly remarkable. Typically, organic materials like wood quickly deteriorate, making it challenging for archaeologists to uncover wooden artifacts. However, the high water levels and fine sediment at the site of Kalambo Falls in Zambia played a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the wooden structure.

This discovery challenges the prevailing belief that Stone Age humans led nomadic lifestyles. The availability of water from Kalambo Falls and the abundance of food from the surrounding forest may have allowed for a more settled existence. Duller suggests that the effort put into constructing this wooden structure indicates a sense of permanence at the site.

Comparisons to modern-day Lincoln Logs, a children’s building toy, highlight the intentional craftsmanship involved in creating the interlocking wooden parts. Duller’s examination of the stone tools associated with the structure revealed identical shaping techniques, indicating that the structure was deliberately fashioned using these tools.

Using a dating technique called luminescence dating, researchers estimated the age of the wooden structure to be 476,000 years old. The study also determined that the four wooden tools found at the site – a wedge, digging stick, cut log, and notched branch – are approximately 324,000 years old. While it remains unclear which species of ancient humans made these remarkable artifacts, it is highly unlikely that they were Homo sapiens. The earliest homo sapiens fossils date back around 300,000 years, which predates the wooden structure.

This discovery not only sheds light on the cognitive abilities of ancient humans but also raises questions about how early humans began to shape the environment for their own benefit. Dr. Annemieke Milks, an archaeologist at the University of Reading, suggests that this finding highlights the point in human history when people started altering the planet structurally.

This exceptional archaeological find provides us with a rare glimpse into the capabilities and ingenuity of ancient humans. The discovery of this wooden structure, with no known parallel in the archaeological record, is a testament to the cognitive sophistication and advanced planning skills of our early ancestors.