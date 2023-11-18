Global South Asserts Self-Reliance for a Sustainable Future

In a world where change is inevitable, the Global South seeks a greater role in shaping solutions for pressing global issues, according to Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. Addressing the second Global South summit hosted by India, Jaishankar emphasized the need for self-reliance among countries in the Global South to address vulnerabilities associated with economic dependency.

To secure a prosperous future, Jaishankar called for the democratization and diversification of production, the establishment of resilient supply chains, and the promotion of local solutions. These steps are essential for the Global South to assert its autonomy and strengthen its collective well-being.

The summit brought together close to 130 countries to discuss critical topics such as development, finance, health, education, and the environment. Participants also emphasized the urgency of finding effective strategies to combat terrorism. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemned the Hamas terror attacks on Israel and expressed support for humanitarian aid to Palestine.

Highlighting the significance of the summit, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the Global South is striving for autonomy and aims to play a pivotal role in global affairs. He inaugurated the Global South Centre of Excellence, a research institution dedicated to studying issues affecting the developing world. Additionally, Modi proposed an annual international conference that focuses on the priorities of the Global South, providing a platform to amplify its voice in global governance.

Through an extensive range of development projects in 78 countries, India solidified its commitment to the Global South. These projects are demand-driven, outcome-oriented, transparent, and sustainable, emphasised Jaishankar. He assured that India’s engagement with the Global South will only increase in scale and scope in the future, and welcomed the views, suggestions, and proposals of partner nations.

The pressing challenges faced by the international economy and global society cannot be ignored. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing structural inequities, further worsening the impact of the fuel, food, and fertilizer crises stemming from the Ukraine conflict. Resource scarcity, financial constraints, disrupted trade, and climate-related events have added to the burdens faced by the Global South. Consequently, the prospects for growth are daunting, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) landscape appears grim.

As India embraces digital innovation, promotes sustainable growth, and strives to ensure affordable health access, it remains committed to placing the Global South at the forefront of its international partnerships. By asserting self-reliance and working collaboratively, the Global South can pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous future.

—

