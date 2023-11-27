Building a Path to Peace in Israel and Gaza

Recent events have brought about a glimmer of hope in the long-standing conflict between Israel and Gaza. A cease-fire, facilitated by the United States, has provided a momentary respite for the people affected by the violence. As the expiration date for the cease-fire approaches, there is an opportunity to extend it and continue working towards a more sustainable solution.

The extension of the cease-fire holds the potential for various benefits. It could lead to the release of more hostages, reducing the suffering of those affected. Additionally, it could help ease tensions in the West Bank and prevent the conflict from further escalating by involving external actors.

However, extending the cease-fire is just the first step. It is crucial to recognize the need for comprehensive regional diplomacy and a reevaluation of American policy. The conflict cannot be ignored, and efforts must be made to bring about a resolution that prioritizes the rights and dignity of all parties involved.

The United States, with its relationships and influence, has a unique role to play in facilitating an extended cease-fire and eventually reaching an agreement that ends the conflict. However, this requires a shift in approach. The United States must distance itself from past policies and commit to a broader diplomatic process.

To achieve lasting peace, any agreement must address the underlying issues. The blockade and imprisonment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza must come to an end, while also ensuring that Hamas cannot launch attacks on Israel. The goal of “ending Hamas” is unrealistic, but addressing the root causes of anger and hopelessness can make the group irrelevant.

Furthermore, a just resolution would involve a reckoning with the civilian casualties on both sides. The United States should support investigations into human rights violations and hold all parties accountable.

In addition to an extended cease-fire, this is an opportunity for the United States to reevaluate its approach to the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The previous model of bilateral normalization agreements has not led to peace or stability. Instead, Washington should gather the relevant parties, including Turkey and Qatar, to discuss a comprehensive resolution based on international law.

Different models, such as the Arab Peace Initiative or an Israeli-Palestinian confederation arrangement, could be proposed and considered. The focus should be on universal recognition of the national rights of Israelis and Palestinians, ensuring their security, and addressing the illegal occupation and annexation of Palestinian territory.

A just resolution must also guarantee the rights of Palestinians in all territories, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. It is essential to avoid any approach that keeps Gaza separate, as it would likely lead to failure and more violence.

In conclusion, an extended cease-fire in Israel and Gaza presents an opportunity to work towards a comprehensive and just resolution of the conflict. The United States, as a global power, has a crucial role to play in facilitating this process. By reevaluating its policies and prioritizing diplomacy, there is hope for a brighter and more peaceful future in the region.

