In a surprising turn of events, reports have emerged of unidentified explosions in the area of Cape Fiolent in Sevastopol, Crimea. These explosions are believed to be the result of a joint operation conducted by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) and the Ukrainian Navy, according to sources in the intelligence.

The pro-Russian Telegram channel ChP Sevastopol has reported hearing explosions in the Fiolent area. Additionally, the Telegram channel Krymskiy veter has noted that one explosion occurred in the vicinity of the radio-electronic signals intelligence or the air defence unit, which are both situated nearby.

As a result of these incidents, ambulances with their sirens blaring were seen rushing to Fiolent in Sevastopol. This caused the temporary closure of traffic on the Crimean Bridge as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense has claimed that the air defence system of the occupiers shot down two Ukrainian drones over the southwestern part of Crimea at 20:30, followed by another drone at 21:30.

It is important to note that these events are part of an ongoing special operation conducted by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence and the Ukrainian Navy. The planned work, however, continues as the mission progresses.

In response to the concern regarding smoke in the area of the Southern Bay, the so-called “governor of Sevastopol,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, has reassured the public that it is merely a means of camouflage. According to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, standardised aerosol camouflage agents are being used. While the smell may be unpleasant, it is completely safe, and there is no cause for alarm.

FAQ

Q: What are the reported explosions in Sevastopol, Crimea?

A: Unidentified explosions were reported in the area of Cape Fiolent in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Q: Who is responsible for these explosions?

A: According to sources in the intelligence, these explosions are believed to be the result of a joint operation conducted by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) and the Ukrainian Navy.

Q: Has there been any official confirmation of the explosions?

A: While the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported the downing of Ukrainian drones, there has been no official confirmation concerning the explosions in Sevastopol.

Q: Is there any danger to the public?

A: According to the “governor of Sevastopol,” the smoke in the area of the Southern Bay is a means of camouflage using standardised aerosol camouflage agents. It is claimed to be completely safe, and there is no cause for concern.

