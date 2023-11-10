New Wave of Attacks Targets Russian Infrastructure in Ukraine

Explosions have struck critical road bridges connecting occupied Crimea with parts of the Kherson region, which is under Russian control, according to Russian authorities. These attacks come as Ukraine intensifies its targeting of Russian infrastructure and territory.

The incidents occurred on the same day that the mayor of Moscow reported the downing of a drone approaching the city. Shortly after, Ukraine targeted one of Russia’s largest oil tankers with a sea drone and launched an attack on a major naval base.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed acting head of the Kherson region, claims that the missiles used in the bridge attacks were Storm Shadows, a type of air-launched long-range missile supplied to Ukraine by the UK. Saldo stated that the affected bridges were used by civilian, non-military traffic. The explosions also caused a rupture in a gas pipeline, resulting in a supply cutoff to 20,000 residents of the city of Henichesk in Kherson.

Saldo condemned the missile attacks, describing them as sneaky and unforgivable. He compared the actions to a wounded animal snapping back, indicating that Ukraine seeks petty revenge on civilians and those passing through the Kherson region. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the bridge is expected to reopen by the end of the day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine also reported a Russian guided aerial bomb striking a blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv region the previous day, resulting in casualties.

In addition to these incidents, a new wave of Russian missiles targeted various sites in Ukraine overnight, most of which were successfully shot down. This trend of Ukrainian strikes inside Russia and Russia-controlled territory has become increasingly common during the war.

Throughout the summer, drone strikes have targeted Russian cities, including Moscow. Furthermore, an attack on a Russian port, located hundreds of miles away from Ukrainian-held territory, caused a warship to list.

Ukraine has declared that it will continue to carry out such attacks on Russian shipping and the Crimean bridge. Head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk stated that these explosions are a logical and effective response to Russian aggression. Maliuk asserted that these special operations are conducted within Ukrainian territorial waters and are fully lawful. He emphasized that if Russia wants the attacks to cease, their only option is to leave Ukrainian territorial waters and land.

