Explosion Rocks Israeli Embassy in New Delhi: Authorities Investigate Cause

An explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India has raised concerns and prompted an investigation by local authorities. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, attracted attention from multiple sources reporting on the matter.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the explosion. The New Delhi police, in cooperation with Israeli security forces, are diligently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. The focus of their investigation is to determine the cause and identify any potential threats.

According to interviews with the embassy’s spokesperson, Guy Nir, the explosion was initially heard and believed to be in close proximity to the embassy. The embassy, along with the Delhi Police and security teams, swiftly responded to the situation to assess what had transpired. At the moment, they have limited information and are awaiting the results of the investigation.

It is worth noting that this incident is not the first to occur near the Israeli embassy in India. Back in January 2021, another explosion took place, resulting in damage to several vehicles in the vicinity. During interviews conducted by Israel’s ambassador to India, Ron Malka, it was emphasized that such explosions are treated as security incidents. Investigations are conducted to determine whether the embassy was the intended target. In the previous incident, a terror organization called Jaish-ul-Hind, rumored to be Iran-affiliated, claimed responsibility for the attack.

As authorities delve into the details of this latest explosion, concerns arise within the Indian Jewish community and among embassy staff. The intense sound of the blast was described as extraordinary and not something commonly heard. Thankfully, the absence of casualties has been highlighted as a miraculous outcome.

