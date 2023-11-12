Terror Attack Rocks Turkish Capital, Ankara

An act of terror shook the city of Ankara this morning, as a suicide bombing targeted a government building. Turkish Internal Affairs Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the incident was a terrorist attack. A detailed statement provided by Yerlikaya revealed that two terrorists arrived at the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security in a light commercial vehicle and carried out a devastating bomb attack.

Tragically, one of the terrorists detonated himself, while the other was neutralized. Two police officers were injured during the attack. Yerlikaya expressed determination in the face of this violence, stating that the struggle against terrorism will persist until the last terrorist is neutralized.

The city was engulfed in chaos, as explosions and gunfire filled the air. As a result, Atatürk Boulevard, which houses government buildings and the national parliament, was closed off. Members of Parliament were scheduled to resume their duties after the summer recess.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc assured the public that a thorough investigation has been initiated to uncover the motives and individuals responsible for this heinous act of terror. Tunc reiterated that these attacks will not impede Turkey’s unwavering commitment to combat terrorism, stating that the fight will continue with even greater determination.

Turkey has unfortunately experienced similar acts of terror in the past. In November 2022, a bombing occurred on a prominent shopping street in Istanbul, claiming six lives and leaving over 80 people injured. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attributed this “treacherous attack” to extremist Kurdish separatist groups.

FAQ:

Q: What was the target of the terror attack in Ankara?

A: The government building, specifically the General Directorate of Security, was targeted in the attack.

Q: How many terrorists were involved?

A: Two terrorists were involved in the attack, with one detonating himself and the other being neutralized.

Q: Were there any casualties?

A: Two police officers were injured during the attack.