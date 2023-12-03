Explosion Shakes Mindanao State University, Causing Casualties and Casting Shadows on Campus Safety

An explosion during a Catholic mass at Mindanao State University in Marawi City, southern Philippines, has claimed the lives of three individuals and left nine others injured. The tragic incident took place inside the university’s gymnasium on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the community and raising concerns about safety.

Mindanao Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr swiftly condemned the “violent bombing,” emphasizing the importance of upholding basic human rights, including the freedom of religion. He pointed out that educational institutions should be spaces that promote peace and nurture young minds to shape the future of the nation.

The university itself expressed deep sadness and shock at the attack, immediately suspending classes until further notice. In a powerful statement, Mindanao State University denounced the act as senseless and horrific, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. The institution pledged to provide support and assistance to those affected by this tragedy.

Eyewitnesses recalled hearing a loud blast resembling that of a power transformer explosion. One witness, who was residing in a nearby dormitory, recounted how several police officers and ambulances quickly rushed to the scene within the university campus.

Authorities are diligently investigating the incident, including the possibility of the involvement of pro-Islamic State militants. It is not uncommon for Mindanao to experience violence due to ongoing insurgency conflicts with Islamic rebel groups. The city of Marawi, where the university is located, suffered an ISIL-inspired siege lasting five months in 2017, resulting in over 1,000 casualties.

This unfortunate incident highlights the need for heightened security measures on campuses and the importance of promoting a culture of safety within educational institutions. It is imperative that authorities and universities work hand in hand to create a secure environment for students, faculty, and staff.

