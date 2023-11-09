Explosion at Russian Industrial Plant Injures Dozens

An explosion at an industrial plant in Sergiev Posad, northeast of Moscow, has left at least 45 people injured, with six in intensive care. The blast occurred at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, which specializes in optical and optoelectronic devices for various sectors including the Russian military, law enforcement agencies, industry, and healthcare.

While initial reports suggest that the explosion originated from a warehouse housing pyrotechnic equipment, the cause of the incident is still under investigation by Russia’s Investigative Committee. Notably, there is currently no evidence to indicate that the explosion resulted from a drone strike, despite recent drone activities near Moscow.

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, confirmed that the explosion took place in the pyrotechnics workshop, emphasizing the magnitude of the blast. The impact shattered windows in nearby houses, indicating its significant force.

Sergiev Posad, a city situated in the Golden Ring region, is renowned for its ancient towns adorned with Russian Orthodox churches. The city’s main cathedral, along with the surrounding structures, holds a place on the UNESCO world heritage list.

