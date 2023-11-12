Understanding the Controversy Surrounding the Koran in Sweden and Denmark

In recent months, there has been a crisis brewing in Sweden and Denmark over the burning and damaging of several copies of the Koran. These actions have sparked outrage in the Muslim world and led to calls for the governments of these Nordic countries to ban such acts. While both governments have condemned the burnings and are considering new legislation to address the issue, critics argue that any attempt to restrict freedom of speech and expression would undermine cherished freedoms protected by their constitutions.

So who is responsible for these burnings and why are they occurring? In Sweden, at least three of the recent actions have been led by Salwan Momika, a refugee from Iraq who aims to protest against the institution of Islam and ban its holy book. Simultaneously, a far-right group called the Danish Patriots has been staging anti-Muslim demonstrations in Denmark, expressing concerns over the perceived “Islamisation” of Nordic societies. Since 2017, Rasmus Paludan, a Danish-Swedish far-right activist, has also been burning copies of the Koran in both countries. Paludan claims that his actions are motivated by anger towards Turkey’s opposition to Sweden’s NATO application.

These burnings have caused significant outrage among Muslims around the world. Muslims consider intentionally burning the Koran to be a blasphemous and insulting act, as they view the Islamic holy book as the literal word of God. Desecrating the Koran is seen as a severe offense deserving of severe punishment. The Koran is regarded by Muslims as the word of God transmitted to the Prophet Muhammad by the Angel Gabriel in Arabic. It is treated with utmost reverence, with believers being required to be in a state of ritual purity before touching it. It should never be placed on the floor, and nothing should be placed on top of it.

The heart of the issue in Sweden and Denmark lies in the fact that both countries are known for their secular and liberal values, promoting open criticism of religions. However, implementing an outright ban on burning the Koran would compromise the constitutionally protected right to freedom of expression for citizens. Lawmakers from various political spectrums in Denmark argue that while they personally do not support burning books, they defend the right for individuals to do so.

Despite their commitment to freedom of expression, Sweden and Denmark acknowledge the need to de-escalate tensions with Muslim nations. Both countries have already faced significant backlash, including embassy storms and security threats. Sweeden’s application to join NATO has been challenged by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who insists that Sweden’s admission is contingent on the cessation of Koran burnings in the country.

As for the legal response in Denmark and Sweden, both governments recognize that freedom of speech is already subject to limitations. It is illegal to insult someone based on their ethnicity or sexual orientation in both countries. However, neither country currently has legislation specifically prohibiting the burning of the Koran. Sweden abolished its blasphemy law in 1970, while Denmark did the same in 2017.

Sweden is examining whether modifications to its laws on maintaining public order could be made. However, it has ruled out the possibility of making it illegal to burn holy scriptures. Meanwhile, the Danish government has expressed its intention to find a “legal tool” that would allow authorities to intervene in such protests if they are deemed to have significant negative consequences for Denmark, particularly in terms of security.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding the burning of the Koran in Sweden and Denmark reflects the clash between freedom of expression and religious sensitivity. While both countries uphold the cherished value of free speech, they are now faced with the challenge of finding a balance that respects the rights of individuals while preserving social harmony and international relationships.

For more details on the subject, you can refer to the original article by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen on Reuters.com: [Original Article](https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sweden-denmark-koran-explainer/explainer-why-are-sweden-and-denmark-having-a-crisis-over-the-koran-idUSKCN26F0PP)