What Turkey Achieved by Delaying Sweden’s NATO Bid

ANKARA, Nov 16 – Turkey’s parliament commission is expected to discuss and likely approve Sweden’s NATO membership bid this week, marking a significant milestone after 18 months of delayed negotiations. This article explores the core facts surrounding Turkey’s decision to postpone Sweden’s acceptance into the alliance, shedding light on the geopolitical victories it has secured and the impact on Turkey’s relationship with the Western bloc.

What Concessions Have Sweden and Finland Made?

Sweden and Finland have made notable concessions in an effort to address Turkey’s concerns. These include lifting arms embargoes, implementing measures against groups like the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Gulen movement, and passing anti-terrorism legislation. Additionally, Sweden has reversed its ban on exporting military equipment to Turkey, while Finland has agreed to consider arms export permits on a case-by-case basis.

What Have Other NATO Members Done?

In response to Turkey’s demands, other NATO members have taken steps to accommodate Ankara’s interests. Canada has agreed to reopen talks with Turkey regarding drone parts exports, and the Netherlands has lifted restrictions on arms deliveries to Turkey. NATO itself has established a special coordinator for counterterrorism and appointed Thomas Goffus to the role.

Sweden’s Approval for U.S. F-16 Fighters

One key aspect of the negotiations revolves around the U.S.’s endorsement of Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits. While the White House initially indicated willingness to proceed with the transfer, the approval has been tied to Sweden’s ratification. Turkey has faced objections in the U.S. Congress due to its delayed NATO enlargement and human rights record.

The Current State of Sweden’s NATO Bid

If approved by the foreign affairs commission, Sweden’s membership bill will proceed to a vote in Turkey’s full general assembly. The process could be finalized within days or weeks. Hungary, another NATO member, has yet to ratify Sweden’s bid. Turkish parliament speaker, in a conversation with his Swedish counterpart, expressed optimism about completing the ratification process as soon as possible. However, President Erdogan has emphasized the need for Stockholm to take more action against Kurdish militants.

Sources: Reuters, NATO, Congressional Records.