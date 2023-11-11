The Importance of UN General Assembly Emergency Special Sessions

The UN General Assembly emergency special sessions play a crucial role in addressing urgent global peace and security matters that the Security Council is unable to resolve. When the Security Council faces deadlock due to the veto power of its permanent members, the General Assembly can step in and consider the matter immediately.

During an emergency special session, Member States can make recommendations for collective measures, including calling for ceasefires and, as a last resort, the use of armed force when necessary. The Assembly hears from the countries of concern, and member states debate and vote on a draft resolution that, if adopted by a two-thirds majority, provides guidance for nations. These resolutions are non-binding but can have significant influence.

Unlike the Security Council, which has legally binding resolutions, the General Assembly’s resolutions are not legally binding. However, what makes these sessions special is the opportunity for countries worldwide to come together and address urgent peace and security matters, regardless of Council disunity.

Emergency special sessions are relatively rare, with only 11 called in the last 73 years. They are typically triggered when the Security Council fails to agree on resolutions due to veto use. The first emergency special session was held in 1956 to address the Arab-Israeli armistice agreements that were being disregarded. Since then, six emergency special sessions have focused on matters in the Middle East.

At the request of UN Member States, emergency special sessions can be reconvened at any time. The current tenth emergency special session, which started in 1997, addresses the issue of illegal Israeli actions in Occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Despite being non-binding, the draft resolution that is being discussed overwhelmingly calls for peace.

To find more information about voting records and related resolutions from past emergency special sessions, you can visit the UN Dag Hammarskjöld Library. These sessions serve as a vital platform for the international community to address urgent global challenges and strive for peace and security worldwide.