New Title: The Health Status of Ramzan Kadyrov: Separating Fact from Speculation

Amid recent reports in Ukrainian media suggesting that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is seriously ill or even deceased, speculation about his health has intensified. Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been ruling over Chechnya for 15 years and has gained notoriety for his harsh tactics both within his region and towards civilians in Ukraine. His potential demise could have significant implications for the Kremlin. But how much credibility is there to these rumors?

Is Kadyrov facing health issues?

While commentators often analyze Kadyrov’s physical appearance for clues about his well-being, such assessments may not necessarily be indicative of underlying health problems. However, sources within Kadyrov’s inner circle have revealed to the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta that he suffers from a serious, unspecified ailment that carries a mortality rate of 30%. There have also been reports suggesting that he has kidney problems, requiring regular dialysis treatment in Moscow.

Kadyrov himself has repeatedly dismissed and ridiculed claims about his ill health. In fact, he openly laughed off reports of kidney issues and asserted that he is in good health. He even addressed rumors about a device on his finger, which some speculated to be a health monitor, by stating it was a prayer counter. The Kremlin, on the other hand, has denied having any information about Kadyrov’s health.

How did these rumors spread?

The initial reports about Kadyrov’s deteriorating health emerged from the Ukrainian website Obozrevatel, which attributed its information to Andriy Yusov, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence (GUR). However, the GUR has not publicly confirmed Obozrevatel’s claims. Following this, Obozrevatel sources within the Chechen diaspora allegedly reported that Kadyrov had been in a coma for several days due to a failed kidney transplant. It should be noted that the phrase “Chechen diaspora” typically refers to Chechens living in Europe who may not have direct access to such information.

The rumors gained further traction when Chechen opposition activist Abubakar Yangulbaev announced on his Telegram channel that Kadyrov had passed away without providing any additional details. These claims and various other speculations regarding Kadyrov’s health have been amplified on social media platforms such as Telegram, with figures like Anton Geranshchenko, a former Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister, playing a role in their dissemination.

Are these reports credible?

While the Ukrainian intelligence service has not publicly supported its statement to Obozrevatel, it is also worth noting that the news outlet later amended its original report, making it difficult to ascertain the accuracy of their initial claims. Moreover, there is significant disagreement within Chechen opposition groups on Telegram regarding Kadyrov’s health status. Claims about his whereabouts and data from planes associated with him frequently contradict one another. Therefore, it is challenging to determine the veracity of these reports.

What has Kadyrov himself said?

In response to the reports, Kadyrov shared two undated videos on his Telegram account a couple of days after Obozrevatel’s claims surfaced. One of the videos showed him casually walking in the rain within the grounds of his palace in central Grozny. While Kadyrov did not directly address his health in the video, the caption offered advice to those struggling to differentiate truth from falsehoods on the internet, encouraging them to go for a walk and breathe in the fresh air. The weather depicted in the video matched the rain and overcast skies in Grozny during that period.

What if Kadyrov passes away?

In the event of Kadyrov’s demise, it is highly unlikely that the Kremlin would be able to conceal the news. According to Muslim traditions, a body must be buried promptly, preferably within three days. Kadyrov’s funeral would undoubtedly be a significant event, and attempts to impose a media blackout could prove challenging, as evidenced by a leaked video from his son’s wedding earlier this year. It is speculated that Kadyrov’s eldest son, Akhmat, would succeed him. However, as he is only 17 years old, an interim official would need to govern until he reaches the minimum age requirement of 21. There is also a possibility of leadership challenges arising from other members of Kadyrov’s family, including the mayor of Grozny.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, has highlighted that the destabilization of Chechnya would be a significant blow to the Kremlin’s authority. Kadyrov’s role in bringing peace to the region following years of separatist wars significantly contributed to Putin’s popularity during the early years of his presidency.

