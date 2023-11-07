New Zealand’s National Party Set to Lead Next Government After General Election

New Zealand’s National Party emerged victorious in Saturday’s general election, paving the way for them to lead the country’s next government. Although provisional results from the Electoral Commission show that National won 50 seats and secured a majority with the right-wing ACT Party’s 11 seats, the official result is scheduled to be announced on November 3, after around 567,000 special votes are counted. Historically, conservative parties have often lost at least one seat in the final count.

The formation of the new government may require National to seek the support of populist New Zealand First and its leader Winston Peters. National’s leader Christopher Luxon stated that he would await the final count before making any decisions but mentioned ongoing discussions with ACT and New Zealand First.

In the meantime, the incumbent Labour Party will continue to operate as a caretaker government until the new government is formed. This means that while the caretaker government can continue with routine governance, it cannot make any significant decisions unless there is an emergency or crisis. The caretaker government is obligated to consult with the incoming government on urgent issues, even if there may be disagreements.

Once the special votes are counted, National will be able to gauge the number of seats they need to form a government and initiate official negotiations, either in the form of a coalition or through supply and confidence agreements with ACT and potentially New Zealand First. Luxon expressed his desire to have a government in place before the APEC leaders meeting commences on November 11, but the timeline depends on negotiations and the outcome of the special votes.

Minister appointments will only be made once the new government is established, and these decisions are expected to be part of National’s negotiation process. While it remains uncertain, Nicola Willis of National is widely believed to become the Minister of Finance, and the positions of Minister of Foreign Affairs could go to either Winston Peters from New Zealand First or Brooke van Velden, the deputy leader of ACT.