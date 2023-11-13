A Growing Concern: Thousands of UK Buildings at Risk Due to RAAC Concrete

As awareness grows about the dangers posed by crumbling reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), experts are urging safety checks for tens of thousands of government and privately owned UK buildings. The research team from Loughborough University has shed light on the potential risks associated with this widely used but poorly understood material.

Unlike traditional concrete, RAAC is known for its ability to absorb water like a sponge, adding considerable weight to buildings exposed to rainwater. Stress tests have revealed that the strength of RAAC can decrease by up to 25% when wet, and microscopic analysis has exposed the presence of cracks around the steel rods that reinforce the material. The cumulative effect of these factors, combined with a lack of proper maintenance, can lead to the material’s sudden collapse without warning.

While the extent of the issue is still unclear, experts estimate that potentially thousands of buildings in both the public and private sector could be affected. Government buildings, including hospitals, courthouses, and prisons, are likely to have RAAC, and the government has been advised to send surveyors to assess their structural integrity. However, a substantial number of private sector buildings, such as offices, factories, and warehouses built in the 1960s and 1970s, may also contain RAAC.

To address this widespread concern, the Loughborough University team suggests adopting a strategy similar to the approach taken during the asbestos crisis in the 1980s and 1990s. This would involve regular inspections of potentially affected buildings and the implementation of necessary reinforcements or closures. In some cases, buildings may even need to be rebuilt entirely.

However, experts warn that the scale of inspections required poses a significant challenge. The number of buildings in need of assessment is expected to be in the tens of thousands, making it difficult to ensure timely inspections due to a potential shortage of qualified personnel.

In light of these developments, the government must take swift action to prioritize the safety of UK buildings. While certain buildings are likely to be found structurally sound, conducting regular inspections and managing the issue with urgency are essential to prevent potential disasters. The consequences of neglecting this issue could be catastrophic, making it imperative for stakeholders to address the problem head-on.

FAQ

What is RAAC concrete?

RAAC, or reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, is a building material widely used in construction. It is known for its lightweight properties, high thermal insulation, and fire resistance.

What are the risks associated with RAAC concrete?

RAAC concrete can absorb water, leading to increased weight and potential structural weaknesses. When exposed to rainwater, the material becomes up to 25% weaker. Cracks can also develop around the steel reinforcements within the RAAC, further compromising its integrity.

Which buildings are at risk?

Both government and privately owned buildings in the UK could be at risk if they contain RAAC. This includes structures such as hospitals, courthouses, prisons, offices, factories, warehouses, and possibly some housing.

What actions should be taken to address the issue?

Experts recommend conducting safety inspections of affected buildings to assess their structural integrity. In some cases, reinforcements or closures may be necessary, and rebuilding might be required for severely compromised structures. Regular inspections and proper maintenance should be implemented to prevent potential collapses.

How can the scale of inspections be managed?

The number of buildings requiring inspections poses a challenge due to potential resource limitations. The government and relevant stakeholders should prioritize the allocation of qualified personnel to conduct timely inspections and address the issue promptly.

[Original Source](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-59136373)