Ukraine’s War Enters a Pivotal Year: Experts Weigh In

As Ukraine’s conflict lingers on, the front lines remain stagnant. However, could the tides change in 2024? We turn to two experts, Charles Kupchan and Andrea Kendall-Taylor, for their perspective on the matter.

Charles Kupchan, a former staff member of the National Security Council under both the Obama and Clinton administrations, now holds a senior fellowship at the Council on Foreign Relations and serves as a professor at Georgetown University. Andrea Kendall-Taylor, on the other hand, worked as a senior intelligence official specializing in Russia and Eurasia, and currently contributes her expertise to the Center for a New American Security.

Described as a war of inches by a defense official, the conflict in Ukraine has reached a stalemate, with no significant advancements despite strong support from the West. When asked if this classifies as a stalemate, Kendall-Taylor challenges this notion.

While acknowledging that the front lines have remained unchanged for several months, Kendall-Taylor believes labeling the situation a stalemate is both inaccurate and counterproductive. She argues that both Ukraine and Russia are engaged in a race to rebuild their offensive capabilities. It is evident that Russia’s objectives in Ukraine have not shifted, and given the chance, it will continue its efforts to subjugate the country.

Moreover, Kendall-Taylor contends that the stalemate narrative breeds fatigue among policymakers in Washington and European capitals, potentially dampening their willingness to sustain military aid for Ukraine. Instead, she proposes that 2024 will be a critical year that will shape the trajectory of the conflict. With that in mind, she stresses the importance of the U.S. Congress passing legislation to ensure the continued provision of military aid to Ukraine.

