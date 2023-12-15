Experts Differ on Outcome of UN Climate Talks in Dubai; Promising or Ineffective?

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The recently concluded climate negotiations in Dubai showcased the challenges of compromise, as nearly 200 countries found common ground but not without disagreements. For the first time in almost thirty years of such talks, the final agreement acknowledged fossil fuels (coal, oil, and natural gas) as the key contributors to climate change and emphasized the need to transition away from them. While this marks a significant step forward, advocates and more than 100 countries expressed disappointment that the agreement did not explicitly call for the phase-out of fossil fuels.

Opinions on the outcome of COP28, as conveyed by 23 delegates, analysts, scientists, and activists, varied greatly. More than half of the respondents regarded COP28 as the most crucial climate conference to date, while a smaller yet significant portion dismissed it as inadequate. Even those who considered it significant highlighted existing flaws.

Thirteen of the respondents ranked the UAE Consensus, as dubbed by COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber, among the top five negotiations and deals in the climate change arena. Many deemed it the most notable agreement since the 2015 Paris talks, which set specific goals for limiting temperature increases and were widely regarded as the most impactful climate meeting.

Besides recognizing the role of fossil fuels in climate change, the two weeks of negotiations also led to the establishment of a compensation fund to aid nations severely affected by climate change impacts. Known as the loss and damage fund, it received pledges amounting to nearly $800 million. Furthermore, countries agreed to increase the use of renewable energy, enhance energy efficiency, and strengthen commitments to support developing nations in coping with extreme weather events.

Notably, world leaders, predominantly non-scientists, stressed that the Dubai agreement kept alive the hope of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which was the target set in Paris. However, the world has already warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsius, and projected calculations indicate a potential increase of 2.5 to nearly 3 degrees Celsius, making adaptation and mitigation efforts more challenging.

Not surprisingly, negotiators were proud of the agreement, with many referring to it as “historic.” However, when asked to place COP28 within the context of climate conference history, they generally provided positive assessments.

Collins Nzovu, Zambia’s Green Economy and Environment Minister, headed his nation’s delegation and regarded the agreement highly, pointing out the inclusion of loss and damage and the adaptation agreement. Jennifer Morgan, a German climate special envoy, emphasized the significance of multilateralism and cooperation, especially in a world grappling with numerous challenges. Todd Stern, former U.S. special climate envoy and one of the architects of the Paris Agreement, ranked the UAE agreement fifth on his list of significant climate meetings, with Paris being the most influential. Jonah Creyts, CEO of the RMI think-tank, lauded COP28 for its comprehensive and inclusive approach, engaging the private sector and local communities.

Mohamed Adow, from Power Shift Africa, reflected on key achievements of COP28, namely, the establishment of the loss and damage fund, the acknowledgment of fossil fuels as the cause of the climate crisis, and the commitment to transitioning away from them within this decade.

While many experts praised the agreement, they also voiced concerns. Johan Rockstrom, a scientist and director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, commended COP28 for providing a plan to phase out oil, coal, and gas. However, he acknowledged that the agreement falls short of delivering the desired 1.5°C temperature limit. Jean Su of the Center for Biological Diversity criticized the agreement for containing loopholes that could enable the expansion of fossil fuels and perpetuate climate injustice. Climate negotiations historian Joanna Depledge of Cambridge University argued that viewing the weak language of the agreement as a triumph is indicative of the disconnection between science and policy.

In summary, COP28 generated a mix of opinions from experts regarding its significance. While it achieved some milestones such as acknowledging the role of fossil fuels and establishing the loss and damage fund, there are concerns about the effectiveness of the agreement in addressing the climate crisis and avoiding further global warming.

