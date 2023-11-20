Ukraine’s Winter Strategy: Disrupting Russian Logistics to Gain the Upper Hand

Ukraine’s military has outlined its main objective for the winter season: to disrupt Russia’s logistics in order to weaken their troops stationed on Ukrainian land. Rather than engaging in direct combat, Ukraine aims to make Russian forces hungry, cold, and demoralized, reducing their desire to fight. By targeting logistics routes, Ukraine intends to hinder the delivery of crucial supplies like weapons and food to Russian troops.

Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Volodymyr Fitio, emphasized that every effort is being made to ensure the comfort of Ukrainian forces while causing discomfort to the Russian occupiers. Fitio stated that disrupting logistics and conducting operations to neutralize enemy artillery, infantry, and defensive positions will remain key strategies employed by Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army has already achieved a significant milestone in pushing Russian forces back from the banks of the Dnipro river, moving them three to eight kilometres away. While the extent of complete control over the area remains uncertain, Ukraine’s progress signifies a noteworthy accomplishment. Russian troops persist in launching artillery fire on the right bank, indicating ongoing hostilities.

With an estimated “several tens of thousands” of Russian troops still in the area, Ukraine acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead. The counteroffensive launched by Kyiv last June did not yield substantial gains, resulting in the retaking of only a few villages. The recent breakthrough in crossing the Dnipro river offers potential for a deeper offensive in the south, which would require deploying more troops and armaments in the difficult marshy terrain.

The strategic importance of pushing Russian troops back is twofold. Firstly, it protects Ukrainian towns and villages along the river’s western shores that have endured relentless shelling over the past year. Secondly, establishing a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro opens up the possibility for further offensive actions. Ukraine’s ultimate objective is to regain control and secure its territory from external aggression.

