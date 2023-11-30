Exit Polls Indicate Congress as the Frontrunner in Telangana Assembly Elections

Exit polls conducted by various survey agencies, except for a few, have revealed that the Congress party is likely to gain power from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the recently held Telangana assembly elections. The surveys carried out prior to the election date also indicated a similar trend.

According to a survey conducted by AARAA, the Congress is expected to secure victory in 58-67 assembly seats, with a vote percentage of 41.13%. On the other hand, the BRS is projected to win 41-49 seats, garnering 39.58% of the votes. The survey also suggests that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure 5-7 seats with a vote share of 10.47%, while other parties, including the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), will obtain 7-9 seats.

CNN-News 18’s prediction points towards a hung assembly, with the Congress securing 56 seats and the BRS falling behind with 48 seats. The BJP is anticipated to obtain 10 seats, whereas the MIM’s tally is projected to decrease to 5.

In line with the surveys conducted by Chanakya Strategies, the Congress is likely to obtain a comfortable majority of 67-78 seats, while the BRS is expected to secure 22-30 seats. The BJP’s seat count is predicted to range between six and nine, and the MIM is projected to attain 6-7 seats.

Furthermore, the Civic Polls Analysis Committee survey suggests that the Congress will come to power with 65 seats, while the BRS will secure 41 seats. The BJP is expected to obtain four seats, the MIM five seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) two seats.

Below are the results of other exit poll surveys conducted on the Telangana elections:

Parthadas Survey:

– BRS: 40 seats

– Congress: 68 seats

– BJP: 4 seats

– MIM: 6 seats

– Others: 1 seat

Witness Survey:

– BRS: 26-37 seats

– Congress: 66-77 seats

– BJP: 4-9 seats

– MIM: 6-7 seats

Political Graph:

– BRS: 68 seats

– Congress: 38 seats

– BJP: 5 seats

– MIM: 7 seats

Poll Trends and Strategies:

– Congress: 65-68 seats

– BRS: 35-40 seats

– BJP: 7-10 seats

– Others: 6-9 positions

Third Vision Survey:

– BRS: 60-68 seats

– Congress: 33-40 seats

– BJP: 1-4 seats

– MIM: 5-7 seats

– Others: 0-1 seat

Pulse Today:

– BRS: 69-71 seats

– Congress: 37-38 seats

– BJP: 03-05 seats

– MIM: 06 seats

– Others: 01 seat

Sea-Pack:

– Congress: 65 seats

– BRS: 41 seats

– BJP: 04 seats

– Others: 09 seats

This diverse range of exit poll results presents a comprehensive overview of the projected outcomes of the Telangana assembly elections. However, it is important to note that these surveys are not definitive and may vary from the final election results.