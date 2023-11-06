Drone Warfare: The New Frontier in Ukraine’s Prolonged War

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to drag on, soldiers on the southern front are adapting to new tactics and technologies to gain an advantage in the war. One such adaptation is the use of drones in warfare, replacing the need for soldiers to spend days in the dangerous and exhausting trenches.

The 62nd Battalion of the 102nd Brigade, a territorial defense unit comprised mainly of volunteers, has embraced this new technology. Soldiers like Yuriy and Bohdan have transitioned from infantrymen to drone operators, finding the remote piloting of drones to be more interesting and efficient than engaging in close combat.

These soldiers have modified commercial drones, originally built for aerial photography, to suit their military needs. “It’s a cheap serial production that you can easily modify like Lego blocks,” explains Bohdan. The drones provide invaluable intelligence, help correct artillery fire, and even deliver bombs to enemy targets.

The advantages of drone warfare are evident in the ongoing conflict. Oleksandr, the deputy commander of the 102nd Brigade, reveals that drones offer a crucial advantage in the southern front’s strategic stalemate. They allow Ukrainian forces to gather intelligence, disrupt Russian attacks, and apply pressure on heavily fortified areas.

However, the war is far from over. Oleksandr acknowledges the strength and preparedness of the enemy, highlighting the need for more time to prepare for a significant push southward. Russian forces possess a superior defensive system, including advanced artillery and air support, making it risky for Ukrainian troops to advance.

Despite the challenges, Ukrainian soldiers remain optimistic. “Every day, we destroy their artillery, ammunition depots, and logistics, so overall the advantage is on our side,” says Oleksandr. The push towards the Azov Sea, with the goal of cutting off the land corridor to Crimea, is still ongoing. Recent gains in recapturing villages show promise, and Ukrainian forces believe they are close to a breakthrough.

Ultimately, the use of drones in Ukraine’s prolonged war offers a fresh perspective on modern warfare. By leveraging technology and adapting tactics, soldiers are finding new ways to persist and gain an advantage in a conflict that shows no signs of ending soon.