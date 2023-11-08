Ukraine’s Struggle: The Long Road Ahead

Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia has reached a stalemate, according to General Valery Zaluzhny, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian military. In an interview with The Economist, he admitted that the level of technology on both sides has rendered a decisive breakthrough unlikely, leading to an equilibrium of devastating losses and destruction. This assessment comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses exhaustion over the constant effort to rally allies.

The Ukrainian forces have made little progress since launching their counteroffensive, while Russia still occupies a significant portion of the country. In certain areas, such as Avdviika and Vuhledar in Donetsk, and near Kupyansk in Kharkiv, the Ukrainians find themselves on the defensive as Russia continues to pour resources into the conflict. Despite receiving assistance from their Western allies, including weaponry and mobilization of additional brigades, the Ukrainian military has struggled to make a significant impact.

General Zaluzhny highlights the challenges posed by Russia’s well-entrenched defenses. Even when Ukrainian forces manage to penetrate dense minefields, the Russians quickly restore them through remote mine-laying. Ukraine’s inferiority in the air has also hindered their advances, and there are concerns that Russia may deploy new attack squadrons by the end of 2023.

The use of drones and other reconnaissance technology has become instrumental in the conflict, providing both sides with a deep understanding of each other’s movements. However, General Zaluzhny acknowledges that the Russian military has adapted and improved its logistics chains, factories, and electronic warfare capabilities, maintaining an advantage in armaments and equipment.

Breaking the current state of war will require a qualitative leap, but Zaluzhny warns that Ukrainian morale may be worn down by the relentless attrition, especially as winter sets in. President Zelensky remains committed to seeking victory and refuses to consider a truce or negotiations, emphasizing that doing so would leave a lasting wound for future generations.

As the world’s attention shifts to other conflicts, Ukraine’s struggle continues. The country’s allies must remain steadfast in their support, recognizing the long and challenging road ahead for Ukraine. While the prospect of victory may seem distant, Ukraine’s determination remains unwavering in the face of adversity.