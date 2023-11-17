New Article: Japan’s Defense Build-up Faces Challenges Amidst Weakening Yen

Japan’s ambitious five-year defense build-up plan, aimed at bolstering its military capabilities and deterring a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, is facing setbacks due to a significant decline in the value of the yen. The weakening yen has forced Tokyo to scale back its defense procurement plan, disrupting the country’s efforts to strengthen its defense forces.

Previously estimated to cost $320 billion, the defense build-up plan, which was unveiled in December, is now being reconsidered as the yen has lost 10% of its value against the dollar since then. Japan will be forced to reduce aircraft purchases starting in 2024, the second year of the build-up, due to the unfavorable exchange rate.

The impact of the weakening yen on military procurement had not been previously reported, but now it is becoming evident that currency fluctuations are playing a significant role in shaping Japan’s defense strategy. The Japanese Ministry of Defense does not hedge against currency rate fluctuations like other large companies, which limits its ability to mitigate the rising costs in yen for essential defense equipment such as Tomahawk cruise missiles and F-35 stealth fighters.

To tackle the challenge posed by a depreciating yen, Japan will focus its limited spending power on advanced frontline weapons that can effectively counter Chinese forces. This prioritization means that less money will be allocated to support aircraft and other secondary equipment, which were initially planned to be sourced from Japanese companies. The weakened yen has led to cost increases for defense acquisitions, resulting in a reduction in order quantities for helicopters and the scrapping of plans to purchase seaplanes.

The implications of these adjustments to Japan’s defense build-up plan could have broader geopolitical implications. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s military spending initiative was seen as a turning point in history, as Japan sought to strengthen its defense capabilities amidst growing regional tensions. However, a reduced budget for defense acquisition and potential delays in key acquisitions could raise concerns in Washington about Japan’s ability to effectively contribute to regional security and counter Chinese aggression.

