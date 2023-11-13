Finding Common Ground: A Potential US-Saudi Defense Pact and Its Implications

In a groundbreaking development, Saudi Arabia is actively pursuing a military pact with the United States that would require the US to defend the kingdom in exchange for the establishment of ties with Israel. While the proposed pact falls short of the initial wish for a NATO-style defense guarantee, it could resemble existing treaties between the US and Asian states or the US agreement with Bahrain. The kingdom is determined to secure binding assurances of US protection if it were to face an attack, similar to the missile strikes on its oil sites in 2019, which were attributed to Iran.

This potential agreement carries significant ramifications for the Middle East. By fostering closer ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, two historical foes, it has the potential to reshape the region. Additionally, it would solidify the relationship between Riyadh and Washington, countering China’s growing influence in the area, while providing President Joe Biden with a diplomatic victory that could strengthen his stance heading into the 2024 US election.

While the pact is centered around defense, it also has implications for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinian demand for statehood would be relegated to a secondary priority, as has been the case in previous Arab-Israeli agreements. This time, the focus would be on normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, with the former potentially making some concessions to ease restrictions on Palestinians but falling short of their aspirations for a state.

It is important to note that negotiations are still ongoing, and the specifics of the defense pact are yet to be finalized. However, a US official has indicated that it would not be a full treaty alliance but rather a mutual defense understanding similar to the existing relationship between the US and Israel. The official cited the provision of advanced US weapons and joint military exercises as potential elements of the agreement. A template akin to the US-Japan defense pact might also be considered, which entails US military support without explicit deployment of troops. Nevertheless, gaining congressional approval for such a pact might encounter resistance.

To sweeten the deal, the US could designate Saudi Arabia as a Major Non-NATO Ally, granting it similar benefits to those enjoyed by Israel. The kingdom is reportedly willing to compromise on certain demands, including its plans for civilian nuclear technology and the signing of Section 123 of the US Atomic Energy Act, facilitating cooperation on peaceful nuclear energy. Saudi Arabia remains committed to securing a pact that guarantees US protection, even if it does not meet the initial NATO-style expectations.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed enthusiasm for this potential new phase in relations with Saudi Arabia. However, he faces challenges within his far-right coalition, which staunchly opposes Palestinian concessions. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MbS, has advocated for some Israeli commitments to demonstrate support for the Palestinians without hindering the pursuit of a two-state solution. These demands include the transfer of Israeli-controlled territory in the West Bank to the Palestinian Authority, limitations on Jewish settlement activity, and the prevention of West Bank annexation. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has pledged financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority as part of this evolving agreement.

It is worth noting that while a Saudi-Israeli deal may not directly address all the core issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it could serve as a foundation for future diplomatic efforts. By finding common ground between long-standing adversaries, a path towards reconciliation and a potential two-state solution may emerge.

In conclusion, the potential US-Saudi defense pact and the associated agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel carry significant implications for the Middle East. While the Palestinian demand for statehood may take a back seat, the prospect of bringing together Saudi Arabia and Israel to foster greater regional stability and counter China’s influence represents a milestone in diplomacy. As negotiations continue, the details of the pact will become clearer, and its impact on the region will undoubtedly be closely watched.