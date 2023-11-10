Saudi Arabia Determined to Secure Military Pact with U.S. for Opening Ties with Israel

Saudi Arabia’s determination to secure a military pact with the United States in exchange for opening ties with Israel remains unwavering, according to regional sources familiar with the ongoing talks. The kingdom is willing to proceed with the deal even if Israel does not offer significant concessions to the Palestinians in their quest for statehood.

The desired pact might not entail the cast-iron defense guarantees initially sought by Saudi Arabia, but it could align with existing treaties between the United States and Asian states. Alternatively, it could resemble the U.S. agreement with Bahrain, which does not require congressional approval. However, sources emphasized that Saudi Arabia would not settle for anything less than binding assurances of U.S. protection in the event of an attack, pointing to the 2019 missile strikes on Saudi oil sites as a stark example.

If a military pact is secured, it would not only bring together two long-standing adversaries, Israel and Saudi Arabia, but also reshape the Middle East by solidifying Riyadh’s alliance with Washington in response to China’s growing influence in the region. For President Joe Biden, this development would be a notable diplomatic achievement to highlight during the upcoming 2024 U.S. election.

While the Palestinians may see some easing of Israeli restrictions as a result of this pact, their aspirations for statehood are unlikely to be fully realized. According to the sources involved in the talks, the focus of the agreement will primarily be the normalization of Israeli-Saudi relations. If the Palestinians oppose the pact, Saudi Arabia will still proceed with it, as the kingdom seeks to prioritize its own interests alongside those of the Palestinians.

Amid the negotiations, Saudi Arabia has shown flexibility in its demands, including its plans for civilian nuclear technology. The kingdom is willing to sign the U.S. Atomic Energy Act’s Section 123, which establishes a framework for peaceful nuclear cooperation, despite its previous refusals to do so.

Ultimately, the success of this potential military pact hinges on Israeli commitments. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the prospect of a “historic” peace with Saudi Arabia, his far-right coalition’s approval and stance on Palestinian concessions are crucial factors. Saudi Arabia, however, seeks commitments from Israel to demonstrate its continued support for the Palestinians and its openness to a two-state solution.

It is important to note that even if the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia reach an agreement, garnering support from other regional actors would be a significant challenge. The complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will undoubtedly continue to shape the dynamics of the Middle East.