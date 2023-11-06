The Potential Impact of Longer-Range Missiles on the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

The Biden administration is on the verge of approving the shipment of longer-range missiles, armed with cluster bombs, to Ukraine. This decision could potentially amplify Kyiv’s ability to inflict significant damage deeper within Russian-occupied territory. Instead of relying on direct quotes, this article will describe the potential impact of introducing such weaponry into the conflict.

The United States has witnessed the success of cluster munitions delivered through 155 mm artillery rounds in recent months. As a result, they are now considering shipping two options to Ukraine: Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) with a range of up to 190 miles, or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a 45-mile range. If approved, these missiles would be rapidly available to Kyiv, augmenting the country’s existing capabilities.

The Biden administration is recognizing the progress made by Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces and aims to provide crucial support at this pivotal moment. The potential introduction of ATACMS or GMLRS missiles would not only boost Ukrainian morale but also deliver a much-needed tactical advantage. Ukrainian forces are currently attempting to divide Russian forces and threaten their main supply lines near the city of Orikhiv. The inclusion of missiles with extended range and cluster bomb capabilities would significantly enhance their offensive capabilities.

It is important to note that the decision to supply either ATACMS or GMLRS missiles, or both, is not yet finalized and could still be subject to change. The Biden administration has been cautious in its deliberations, fearing that shipping ATACMS could be perceived as an overly aggressive move against Russia. However, Ukraine has repeatedly requested these weapons to effectively disrupt supply lines, airbases, and rail networks in Russian-occupied territory.

The plan involves providing grenade-packed weapons from U.S. stockpiles of munitions. The introduction of these new missiles would supplement Ukraine’s existing GMLRS rounds, which have a range of 45 miles but lack cluster bomb capabilities. ATACMS, developed by Lockheed Martin, offers a broader range than GMLRS and could potentially reset the battlefield calculus in favor of Ukraine.

While no final decision has been made, the “Presidential Drawdown Authority” allows for the swift transfer of armaments from U.S. stocks to Ukraine. However, software upgrades may be required for launchers before the arrival of ATACMS missiles. It remains uncertain whether these weapons will be included in the next drawdown, which could take place around a September 19 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany.

The introduction of cluster munitions is a contentious issue, as they are prohibited by more than 100 countries. Nevertheless, neither Russia, Ukraine, nor the United States has signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans the production, stockpiling, use, and transfer of these weapons. Critics argue that cluster munitions can cause indiscriminate harm over a wide area and pose long-lasting risks, even after a conflict has ended.

The potential shipment of longer-range missiles with cluster bombs to Ukraine represents a critical development in the ongoing conflict with Russia. It has the potential to alter the balance of power on the ground and provide Ukrainian forces with a much-needed advantage. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether President Joe Biden will ultimately give the green light to this decision or opt for a different course of action.