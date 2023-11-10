Recent evidence suggests that Ukrainian special services were likely responsible for a series of drone strikes and ground operations targeting a Wagner-backed militia near Sudan’s capital, raising questions about the far-reaching consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The use of Ukrainian-style drones and the unusual tactics employed during the strikes provide compelling evidence of Ukraine’s involvement.

The operation primarily targeted the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), believed to receive assistance from the Russian mercenary group Wagner in their fight against the Sudanese army for control of the country. Video footage obtained by CNN reveals the hallmarks of Ukrainian drone attacks, with the drones bearing Ukrainian text and employing direct swooping maneuvers that are uncommon in Sudan and Africa as a whole.

If confirmed, this covert operation by Ukraine would mark a provocative expansion of their theater of war against Moscow. While Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility, the captured drone footage clearly implicates their involvement. The videos, showcasing pilot and drone views, depict a succession of strikes in and around Omdurman, a city at the center of the conflict between rival factions.

It is significant to note that Ukraine’s alleged engagement in Sudan goes beyond their counter-offensive efforts in their occupied territories and raises questions about the shifting dynamics of global power. The escalation of conflicts beyond traditional war zones demonstrates the ability of smaller players to exert influence and engage in unconventional warfare against more formidable opponents.

The international response to these allegations has been mixed, with a high-level Sudanese military source displaying skepticism and multiple US officials expressing surprise and unawareness of the Ukrainian operation. The lack of official confirmation or denial from Ukraine further fuels speculations about their motivation and objectives.

As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, this incident serves as a reminder that conflicts can extend beyond their initial borders and involve unexpected actors. This development in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia redefines the rules of engagement and highlights the increasing role of non-state actors in shaping global power dynamics. It remains to be seen how this revelation will impact future conflicts and the strategies employed by both state and non-state actors alike.