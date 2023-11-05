Biden Administration Considers Long-Range Missiles to Boost Ukraine’s Defense

The Biden administration is exploring the possibility of providing Ukraine with longer-range missiles, offering Kyiv the ability to strike deeper into Russian-occupied territory. The new missiles would be packed with cluster bombs, a highly effective weapon that has recently proven successful in conflicts. The potential options being considered are the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), with a range of up to 190 miles (306 km), or the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles, with a range of 45 miles, both equipped with cluster bombs.

The Ukrainian military, currently armed with 155 mm artillery rounds, has been seeking more advanced weaponry to counter Russian forces. The use of ATACMS or GMLRS missiles would provide a significant tactical advantage, allowing Ukraine to target command centers, air defenses, and logistics sites deep within Russian-occupied territory.

While the decision to send the missiles is not final, the Biden administration is eager to support Ukraine’s military progress against Russian forces. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently discussed the possibility of the US providing long-range missiles, with hopes for a positive outcome.

The plan is to draw the grenades from US stockpiles of munitions, ensuring a swift delivery to Ukraine. These new weapons would complement Ukraine’s existing arsenal and significantly enhance their defensive capabilities. However, it is important to note that cluster munitions are prohibited by over 100 countries due to the indiscriminate nature of their destruction. Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have not signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

Ultimately, President Joe Biden will make the final decision on whether to proceed with the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine. The move would undoubtedly boost Ukrainian morale and provide a much-needed tactical advantage in their ongoing fight against Russian forces.